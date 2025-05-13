11 soldiers killed in India's Op Sindoor, says Pak

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
By Sajjad Hussain
Last updated on: May 13, 2025 14:16 IST

Pakistan on Tuesday said that 11 military personnel were killed and 78 others injured during the recent military confrontation with India.

IMAGE: A damaged portion of Bilal mosque is seen after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, May 7, 2025. Photograph: Akhtar Somroo​​​​​​​/Reuters

In a statement, the military also claimed that 40 civilians died and 121 others were injured in the "unprovoked and reprehensible dastardly attacks" by India on the night of May 6-7.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

 

While defending the motherland, 11 personnel of Pakistan's armed forces were killed and 78 others were wounded, the Pakistan military said.

The victims from the Pakistan Air Force include Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf, Chief Technician Aurangzeb, Senior Technician Najeeb, Corporal Technician Farooq and Senior Technician Mubashir, it said.

Naik Abdul Rehman, Lance Naik Dilawar Khan, Lance Naik Ikramullah, Naik Waqar Khalid, Sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar and Sepoy Nisar were among the army personnel killed in the strikes, it added.

The Pakistan Armed Forces "mounted a resolute response under the banner of 'Marka-e-Haq', delivering precise and notch-up retributive strikes through Operation Bunyanum Marsoos," the statement said.

The military also claimed that 40 civilians, including seven women and 15 children, were killed and 121 others injured in strikes by India on the night of 6-7 May.

Pakistan's armed forces, together with the people of Pakistan, pay solemn tribute to the deceased civilians and military personnel, it said.

Pakistan's armed forces, together with the people of Pakistan, pay solemn tribute to the deceased civilians and military personnel, it said.

“Let there be no ambiguity: any attempt to challenge Pakistan's sovereignty or territorial integrity, ever again, shall be met with a swift, full-spectrum, and decisive response,” it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
