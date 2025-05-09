HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BSF foils major infiltration bid in Jammu's Samba

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 09, 2025 02:26 IST

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, a major infiltration bid by suspected terrorists was foiled by the BSF along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

"At around 2300 hours on 8 May 2025, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district, J&K," the Border Security Force said in a post on X in the early hours of Friday.

It was not immediately clear whether any terrorist was hit by the firing. Things will become clear after a thorough search in the area in the morning, officials said.

 

The infiltration bid came on a day when India neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider military conflict.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
