Pak intruder shot dead by BSF along IB in J-K's Samba

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 01, 2023 09:15 IST
A suspected Pakistani intruder was shot dead by Border Security Force troops along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

IMAGE: Border Security Force soldiers patrols the international border, in Samba . Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place near Mangu Chak border outpost (BoP) in Samba sector around 2:50 am, they said.

"In the early hours today, alert BSF troops noticed suspicious movement of a person, who crossed the IB from Pakistan's side, in Samba area," a Border Security Force spokesperson said.

 

He was challenged by the troops but the intruder kept advancing towards the border fencing. The troops opened fire, killing him, the spokesperson said.

The BSF has launched a search operation along the IB in Samba sector as the intruder's body is lying in the forward area.

This is the second such incident along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu division in two days.

On Wednesday, the Army foiled an infiltration bid with the arrest of three terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

The terrorists, from whom a huge consignment of arms and narcotics was recovered, were arrested after an exchange of fire near the border fence, according to a defence spokesperson.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
