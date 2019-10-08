News
2 Pakistani drones seen entering Punjab

2 Pakistani drones seen entering Punjab

October 08, 2019 18:23 IST

The Border Security Force on Tuesday sighted two high-flying drones along Punjab's Hussainiwala sector, days after police recovered Pakistani drones used to airdrop arms and ammunition in border areas of the state.



Border Security Force personnel sighted a drone four times on the Pakistani side, while once it was seen almost a kilometre inside the Indian territory near the HK tower border outpost, a BSF official said.

 

He said another drone was seen near Basti Ram Lal border outpost on the Pakistani side.

While going back, the light and sound of the drone went off and it vanished within no time, he said.

Sources said that the troops have been asked to keep hawk's eye on such developments.

The border guarding force has also started sensitising the residents along the border to immediately inform the police or BSF authorities if they spot anything unusual near the zero line.

In September, two drones were recovered from border areas of Tarn Taran and Amritsar in Punjab.

