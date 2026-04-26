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Pakistan: Over 115 Security Personnel Killed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 26, 2026 20:59 IST

A recent police report reveals escalating militant violence in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, resulting in significant casualties among security personnel, militants, and civilians.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Over 115 security personnel and 85 militants were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the first quarter of 2026.
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police reported significant losses for security forces and law enforcement agencies.
  • 67 civilians were killed in terrorist incidents, highlighting the impact on the general population.
  • 475 terrorism-related cases were registered across 14 districts in the province.
  • Bannu, North Waziristan, and Dera Ismail Khan were the districts most affected by terror incidents.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have released a quarterly report (January-March 2026) on counterterrorism operations, stating that at least 85 militants were killed in various actions carried out across the province.

Security Force Casualties

According to the report, security forces and law enforcement agencies also suffered significant losses during the same period, with a total of 119 personnel killed. 

 

The casualties include members of the police and the Frontier Corps (FC).

Civilian Impact of Militancy

The report also noted that 67 civilians lost their lives in terrorist incidents, underscoring the continued impact of militancy on the general population.

Police data showed that 475 terrorism-related cases were registered in 14 districts of the province. A total of 1,427 suspects were named in these cases, while 107 individuals were arrested.

Injuries and Affected Districts

In terms of injuries, 298 civilians and 45 security personnel were wounded, reflecting the intensity of the attacks.

A breakdown of casualties revealed that 71 police personnel were killed and 68 injured, while other security forces suffered 21 fatalities and 66 injuries. 

The Frontier Corps also sustained losses, with 27 personnel killed.

At the district level, Bannu was the most affected, reporting 92 terror incidents, followed by North Waziristan with 88 cases and Dera Ismail Khan with 65 incidents.

Counterterrorism Efforts

The report emphasised that security forces are continuing operations to eliminate militancy, but stressed that the current situation required more coordinated strategies and sustained efforts to effectively counter the threat.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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