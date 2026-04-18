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Home  » News » Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, And Egypt Aim To Boost Cooperation

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, And Egypt Aim To Boost Cooperation

By Sajjad Hussain
3 Minutes Read

April 18, 2026 13:56 IST

Foreign ministers from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt met in Antalya to discuss strengthening partnerships and enhancing cooperation across key areas of mutual interest, aiming to promote regional peace and stability.

Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Key Points

  • Foreign Ministers from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt met to discuss enhanced cooperation.
  • The ministers aim to deepen coordination and expand collaboration across key areas of mutual interest.
  • Discussions included evolving regional dynamics and the importance of dialogue for peace and stability.
  • Pakistan is preparing to host further talks between the US and Iran to address the West Asia conflict.
  • The countries are devising a cooperative framework focusing on peace, prosperity, and economic development.

Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt have discussed ways to enhance cooperation in "key areas of mutual interest" in a third consultative meeting held in Antalya.

The meeting between Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Turkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty was held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday.

 

Commitment to Partnership and Coordination

"The Foreign Ministers expressed a shared commitment to advancing this partnership, deepening coordination and expanding collaboration across key areas of mutual interest," it said.

They also exchanged views on evolving regional dynamics, reaffirming the vital role of dialogue and diplomacy in promoting peace, stability, and shared prosperity.

Pakistan's Role in Regional Conflict Resolution

The meeting comes as Pakistan prepares to host the second round of high-stakes talks between the US and Iran to resolve the West Asia conflict, which caused significant economic strain and threatened regional stability.

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan last week aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks ended without any agreement.

Previous Meetings and Future Framework

The group held the first meeting last month in Saudi Arabia, followed by a second one in Pakistan.

Earlier, the senior diplomats from the four countries met in Islamabad on April 14 for the inaugural Senior Officials' Meeting.

They also met Ishaq Dar, also the Deputy Prime Minister, who urged them to devise a "cooperative framework" among Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.

Dar had appreciated the close, brotherly relations and convergence of views on important regional and global matters among the four brotherly countries, the FO said.

"He called for devising a cooperative framework among the four countries, focusing on the shared goals of peace, prosperity and economic development," the FO added.

Pakistan has been trying to position itself as a key mediator in the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran. The Foreign Office will likely be closely monitoring the outcomes of these diplomatic efforts and their potential impact on regional stability.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Sajjad Hussain in Islamabad
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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