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Home  » News » Pakistan Hosts Key Summit to Address West Asia Tensions

Pakistan Hosts Key Summit to Address West Asia Tensions

By Sajjad Hussain
4 Minutes Read

March 29, 2026 16:22 IST

Pakistan is hosting a high-level summit with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye to address the escalating conflict in West Asia and explore diplomatic solutions for lasting peace and regional stability.

Key Points

  • Pakistan is hosting a crucial summit with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye to address the ongoing conflict in West Asia and explore paths to peace.
  • The summit aims to facilitate in-depth discussions on regional developments and de-escalate tensions in the region through diplomatic efforts.
  • Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy for lasting peace in a conversation with Iran's Foreign Minister.
  • Iran has agreed to allow 20 more Pakistani ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route, signaling a potential step towards regional stability.
  • Pakistan is actively engaging with regional and international stakeholders to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict in West Asia.

Pakistan is set to host a quadrilateral summit of foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkiye on Sunday, to discuss the ongoing conflict in West Asia and efforts to negotiate peace, the Foreign Office said.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Islamabad on Saturday at the invitation of Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

 

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud arrived in Pakistan on Sunday to participate in the summit.

He was received by Pakistani officials and Saudi embassy staff on arrival at Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, the FO said.

During the visit, the leaders will hold consultations on regional developments and also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the FO added.

In a press statement on Saturday, the FO said the visiting foreign ministers will hold "in-depth discussions on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region".

Diplomatic Efforts and Regional Stability

Separately, the FO in a midnight post on X said that Dar held a telephonic conversation with Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and "discussed the evolving regional situation and ongoing developments".

Dar said that he emphasised the need for de-escalation, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path for lasting peace.

In a related development, Dar announced Iran agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which the world's 20 per cent of energy is transported. Since the conflict, very few ships are allowed by Iran to cross it.

"I am pleased to share a great news that the Government of Iran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz; two ships will cross the Strait daily," he said.

"This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation. It is a harbinger of peace and will help usher stability in the region," he added.

In the post, the Pakistan foreign minister tagged US Vice President J D Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Araghchi and concluded it by saying that "dialogue, diplomacy, and such confidence-building measures are the only way forward".

Pakistan on Thursday said that it was "actively and constructively engaged" with all stakeholders in the region and beyond to peacefully end the Iran war.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Sajjad Hussain in Islamabad, Pakistan
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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