HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Pakistan to Host Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye Foreign Ministers for West Asia Peace Talks

Pakistan to Host Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye Foreign Ministers for West Asia Peace Talks

By Sajjad Hussain
3 Minutes Read

March 29, 2026 11:42 IST

Pakistan is set to host a crucial summit with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye, focusing on de-escalating tensions and fostering peace negotiations amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Key Points

  • Pakistan is hosting a summit with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye to discuss the West Asia conflict and potential peace efforts.
  • The summit aims to address regional developments and de-escalate tensions in West Asia through in-depth discussions.
  • Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy for lasting peace in the region.
  • Iran has agreed to allow 20 more Pakistani ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route, as a constructive gesture.
  • Pakistan is actively engaged with regional stakeholders to find a peaceful resolution to the West Asia conflict.

Pakistan is set to host a quadrilateral summit of foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkiye on Sunday, to discuss the ongoing conflict in West Asia and efforts to negotiate peace, the Foreign Office said.

According to the Foreign Office (FO), the foreign ministers of Egypt and Turkiye have already reached Islamabad while their Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud was scheduled to arrive on Sunday.

 

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Islamabad on Saturday at the invitation of Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the FO said.

During the visit, the leaders will hold consultations on regional developments and also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the FO added.

In a press statement on Saturday, the FO said the visiting foreign ministers will hold "in-depth discussions on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region".

Separately, the FO in a midnight post on X said that Dar held a telephonic conversation with Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and "discussed the evolving regional situation and ongoing developments".

Dar said that he emphasised the need for de-escalation, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path for lasting peace.

Iran's Stance on Shipping

In a related development, Dar announced Iran agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which the world's 20 per cent of energy is transported. Since the conflict, very few ships are allowed by Iran to cross it.

"I am pleased to share a great news that the Government of Iran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz; two ships will cross the Strait daily," he said.

"This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation. It is a harbinger of peace and will help usher stability in the region," he added.

In the post, the Pakistan foreign minister tagged US Vice President J D Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Araghchi and concluded it by saying that "dialogue, diplomacy, and such confidence-building measures are the only way forward".

Pakistan on Thursday said that it was "actively and constructively engaged" with all stakeholders in the region and beyond to peacefully end the Iran war.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Sajjad Hussain in Islamabad, Pakistan
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Pak to host Saudi, Turkish, Egyptian FMs for talks on Iran war
Pak to host Saudi, Turkish, Egyptian FMs for talks on Iran war
Pakistan Intensifies Diplomacy to Resolve West Asia Conflict
Pakistan Intensifies Diplomacy to Resolve West Asia Conflict
Shehbaz Sharif Briefs Saudi Crown Prince on Pakistan's Diplomatic Efforts for Middle East Peace
Shehbaz Sharif Briefs Saudi Crown Prince on Pakistan's Diplomatic Efforts for Middle East Peace
How Pakistan is mediating to de-escalate tensions in West Asia
How Pakistan is mediating to de-escalate tensions in West Asia
Pakistan Ready to Facilitate US-Iran Talks for Middle East Peace
Pakistan Ready to Facilitate US-Iran Talks for Middle East Peace

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

Divya Agarwal Dazzles in a Stunning Pink Dress1:01

Divya Agarwal Dazzles in a Stunning Pink Dress

SEE: Sonal's Alluring Aura That's Breaking the Internet0:39

SEE: Sonal's Alluring Aura That's Breaking the Internet

Watch: Urvashi Stuns in a Chic Black Frock at the Airport0:58

Watch: Urvashi Stuns in a Chic Black Frock at the Airport

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO