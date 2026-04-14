Lahore Event Honours Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Victims

Civil society in Lahore, Pakistan, gathered to honour the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, remembering the tragic event and its impact on the fight for freedom and justice.

Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

Key Points Civil society members and lawyers in Lahore commemorated the 107th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The event paid tribute to those killed by British forces in Amritsar in 1919 during a peaceful protest against the Rowlatt Act.

Participants lit candles to honour the victims at an event held at the Lahore High Court.

Speakers highlighted the massacre's role in fueling the Indian independence movement and the ongoing need to fight against injustice.

A group of civil society members and lawyers on Monday paid tributes to those killed in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre at an event held at a court's premises in the capital of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act, which granted the colonial administration repressive powers, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation on April 13, 1919, at a garden in Amritsar, Punjab.

Participants of the event, held at the Democratic Lawn of the Lahore High Court, lit candles to pay homage to the victims of the massacre on the 107th anniversary of the carnage.

Remembering the Massacre's Impact

The incident infused a new spirit and momentum into the freedom movement, said Imtiaz Rashid Quresh, the chairman of the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation Pakistan, an NGO which organised the event.

Quresh termed the incident a "dark chapter" in the history of the subcontinent.

He said even after 107 years, the sacrifices of the victims remained alive and continue to serve as a guiding light for future generations.

Patron-in-Chief of the association, Raja Zulqarnain, said the unarmed and innocent people laid down their lives against oppression and tyranny, laying the foundation of freedom.

He emphasised the need to renew the pledge to always raise our voices against injustice, oppression, and tyranny, and to carry forward the mission of the martyrs.