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Security Forces Foil Suicide Attack In Pakistan, Kill Militants

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 02, 2026 18:21 IST

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Pakistani security forces successfully thwarted a suicide attack on a military checkpoint in North Waziristan, neutralising four Taliban militants and preventing a potentially devastating incident.

Key Points

  • Security forces in Pakistan foiled a suicide attack on a military check post in North Waziristan.
  • Four Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants were killed during the operation.
  • The militants used an explosives-laden vehicle to target the security post near Miranshah.
  • An explosion occurred near Aslam Packet, causing damage to nearby houses.

Security forces on Tuesday foiled a suicide attack on a military check post in northwest Pakistan and killed four Taliban militants, police said.

Foiled Attack Details

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants attempted to target a security post using an explosives-laden vehicle near Miranshah in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, they said.

 

However, security personnel, who were on high alert, detected the threat and destroyed the vehicle before it could reach its intended target.

During the operation, four terrorists were killed, they added.

Explosion Near Miranshah

Separately, an explosion occurred near Aslam Packet, approximately half a kilometre from Nizamia Eidak Market towards Miranshah. 

The blast was so powerful that it shattered windowpanes and forced open doors of houses within a two-kilometre radius.

Residents said that despite the blast's intensity, security forces did not impose any restrictions on public movement in the area after the incident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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