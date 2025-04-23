HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pakistan condoles loss of lives in Pahalgam attack

Pakistan condoles loss of lives in Pahalgam attack

By Sajjad Hussain, PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 23, 2025 16:12 IST

x

Pakistan on Wednesday said it condoles the death of tourists in the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people.

IMAGE: Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel outside the Pakistan High Commission following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

"We are concerned at the loss of tourists' lives in an attack in Anantnag district. We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery," Foreign Office spokesperson said responding to media queries about the attack.

Terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

 

On Tuesday, The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

Officials said it was possible the terror group members had crossed over from Kishtwar in Jammu and reached Baisaran through Kokernag in south Kashmir.

Days earlier, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir described Kashmir as Pakistan's 'jugular vein', triggering a sharp response from New Delhi.

"Our stance is very clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, and we will not forget it. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle," Gen Munir said while addressing the first Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad on April 15.

The event was also attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, senior ministers and Pakistanis living abroad.

India had slammed Munir's remarks.

"How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? This is a Union territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally occupied territories by that country," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sajjad Hussain, PTI
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Kashmir had turned peaceful, so this attack took place'
'Kashmir had turned peaceful, so this attack took place'
Terrorists asked Christian LIC manager 'to recite Kalma'
Terrorists asked Christian LIC manager 'to recite Kalma'
'We have no option but to strike back'
'We have no option but to strike back'
'I must've done something good to survive the attack'
'I must've done something good to survive the attack'
Scared tourists flee Kashmir, airlines increase flights
Scared tourists flee Kashmir, airlines increase flights

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Easy To Follow Diet Tips From Celebs

webstory image 2

Be Bike Fit! 8 Reasons To Embrace Daily Cycling

webstory image 3

Chatpata Avocado Chutney: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

JD Vance, family land in Agra for Taj Mahal tour4:09

JD Vance, family land in Agra for Taj Mahal tour

Pahalgam attack: 'SPG opens door, Modi declines' clip goes viral as PM takes urgent meeting at airport1:29

Pahalgam attack: 'SPG opens door, Modi declines' clip...

Meet UPSC 2024 Topper Shakti Dubey, the Biochemistry Postgrad Who Cracked India's Toughest Exam9:15

Meet UPSC 2024 Topper Shakti Dubey, the Biochemistry...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD