HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Terrorists asked Christian LIC manager 'to recite Kalma'

Terrorists asked Christian LIC manager 'to recite Kalma'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 23, 2025 16:05 IST

x

Terrorists who targeted tourists in Pahalgam asked an LIC manager from Indore, who belonged to the Christian community, to recite the 'Kalma' before shooting him dead, his relatives claimed on Wednesday and demanded harshest punishment for the assailants.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets the families of Pahalgam terror attack victims, in Srinagar on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sushil Nathaniel (58), who had gone to Jammu and Kashmir with his wife, daughter and son to celebrate Easter, was among the 26 persons killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

The family's trip to have a joyful festive time together turned into a tragedy and nothing can be more saddening than this, the victim's relatives said.

 

Nathaniel was posted as a manager with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur, about 200 km from Indore, as per officials.

His cousin Sanjay Kumrawat told PTI, "We have spoken to Sushil Nathaniel's wife and son over the phone. They told us that terrorists asked Sushil's name and forced him to kneel down, they then asked him to recite the Kalma (phrase articulating Islamic faith). When Sushil said that he could not recite Kalma, the terrorists shot him.'

When Nathaniel's daughter Akanksha (35) ran towards him after being scared seeing bullets fired at her father, the terrorists shot her in the leg, Kumrawat said.

Akanksha is undergoing treatment in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

"The strictest action should be taken against the terrorists who killed 26 innocent people by carrying out the cowardly attack in Kashmir so that it sets an example for the whole world," Kumrawat said.

He said their grieving family has full faith in the Narendra Modi government.

The deceased's cousin sister Indu Dawar also claimed that according to their family members present at the incident spot, terrorists shot Sushil Nathaniel after asking him about his religious identity.

"Sushil had gone to Kashmir with his family. We want justice and the killers should be given the strictest punishment," she said.

Nathaniel's daughter Akanksha (35) was shot in the leg during the attack and she is undergoing treatment in Jammu and Kashmir, she said.

Dawar said Nathaniel was also accompanied by his wife Jennifer (54) and their son Austin alias Goldie (25) during the terror attack. The mother-son duo survived, but they are in a state of shock, she added.

Another relative of Nathaniel, Gemma Vikas, said the LIC officer killed in the terror attack had gone to Kashmir with his family on the occasion of Easter.

"Nothing is more saddening than the fact that the happiness of tourists who went on a festive trip turned into mourning. We want the government to hunt down and eliminate the terrorists immediately," she said.

Indore Collector Ashish Singh reached out to Nathaniel's relatives and assured them of all possible help from the state government.

"Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is constantly seeking information about Nathaniel's family. The state government is in constant touch with the Jammu and Kashmir administration," he said.

Nathaniel's body will be brought to Indore from Srinagar by air and his daughter, who was injured in the terror attack, will be provided full treatment, Singh added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Scared tourists flee Kashmir, airlines increase flights
Scared tourists flee Kashmir, airlines increase flights
'Kashmir had turned peaceful, so this attack took place'
'Kashmir had turned peaceful, so this attack took place'
'We have no option but to strike back'
'We have no option but to strike back'
This is what the Pahalgam terrorists look like
This is what the Pahalgam terrorists look like
Married 2 months ago, he was killed in front of his wife
Married 2 months ago, he was killed in front of his wife

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Easy To Follow Diet Tips From Celebs

webstory image 2

Be Bike Fit! 8 Reasons To Embrace Daily Cycling

webstory image 3

Chatpata Avocado Chutney: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Amit Shah reaches Pahalgam attack site 2:46

Amit Shah reaches Pahalgam attack site

Pahalgam terror attack: Amit Shah chairs high-level security meeting with all agencies with all agencies1:05

Pahalgam terror attack: Amit Shah chairs high-level...

Meet UPSC 2024 Topper Shakti Dubey, the Biochemistry Postgrad Who Cracked India's Toughest Exam9:15

Meet UPSC 2024 Topper Shakti Dubey, the Biochemistry...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD