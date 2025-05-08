HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Day after Op Sindoor, Pak resorts to shelling again

Day after Op Sindoor, Pak resorts to shelling again

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 08, 2025 09:06 IST

x

The Pakistan Army continued shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in four sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a befitting response by the Indian Army, officials said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Smoke rises from the damaged residential houses which got damaged in Pakistani shelling in Uri on May 7, 2025. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Compared to Wednesday, when the Pakistan Army carried out one of the most intense artillery and mortar shelling in years targeting the forward villages in J-K following missile strikes by India as part of 'Operation Sindoor', the intensity of cross-border firing was less and restricted to four sectors on Thursday, the officials said.

"On the intervening night of May 7 and 8, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing using small arms and artillery guns across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor sectors in J-K. The Indian Army responded proportionately," a defence spokesman said in Jammu.

 

The officials said there was no report of any casualties in the skirmishes.

The worst-hit Poonch sector in Jammu, which recorded 13 deaths in Wednesday's intense shelling, remained by and large peaceful at night, they said.

Hundreds of border residents have already moved to safer areas in view of the flare up.

Among the 13 persons killed in the Pakistani shelling was Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of the 5-Field Regiment.

"The GOC (general officer commanding) and all ranks of White Knight Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of L/Nk Kumar of 5 Fd Regt, who laid down his life on May 7 during Pakistan Army shelling. We also stand in solidarity with all victims of the targeted attacks on innocent civilians in Poonch sector," the Army said in a post on X.

The Indian armed forces carried out missile attacks on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early Wednesday to avenge the April 22 terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

In view of the escalating tension, the authorities have ordered that all educational institutions in five border districts of Jammu region will remain closed for the second day on Thursday.

In a post on X, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said that all schools, colleges and educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch districts will remain closed for the second day on Thursday in view of the prevailing situation.

The administration in Jammu division has also set up 24x7 control rooms in all the 10 districts of the region.

Thursday's shelling was the 14th consecutive night of firing along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir amid heightened tension following the Pahalgam attack.

Ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border have been very rare after India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Pakistan Should Be Humiliated'
'Pakistan Should Be Humiliated'
Hundreds evacuated from LoC, border in J-K
Hundreds evacuated from LoC, border in J-K
4 kids among 13 killed in Pak shelling, 57 injured
4 kids among 13 killed in Pak shelling, 57 injured
Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistan Very Much Expected This'
Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistan Very Much Expected This'
Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'
Operation Sindoor: 'Escalation Can't Be Ruled Out'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Smartphones Launching In May 2025

webstory image 2

8 Recipes That Define Delicious Sindhi Food

webstory image 3

Summer Fun! Go OTT With Oversized Sunglasses

VIDEOS

'4 drones came, panic everywhere': Pak eyewitness recounts India's strikes1:50

'4 drones came, panic everywhere': Pak eyewitness...

'Haven't seen a batsman like Rohit Sharma'2:57

'Haven't seen a batsman like Rohit Sharma'

Indian Army releases videos of strikes on Pakistan terror camps3:25

Indian Army releases videos of strikes on Pakistan terror...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD