HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pak resorts to LoC firing soon after Op Sindoor; India retaliates

Pak resorts to LoC firing soon after Op Sindoor; India retaliates

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 07, 2025 03:12 IST

x

Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement by firing artillery in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali hours after India carried out precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoJK under 'Operation Sindoor', prompting an "appropriately" response from the Indian Army.

IMAGE: Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a post on X, the additional directorate general of public information posted: "Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner."

 

The artillery fire from across the border came hours after India launched Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

"A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," said an official statement from the Minister of Defence.

Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," said MoD.

Further, as per the ministry, these steps come in the wake of the "barbaric" Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.

There will be a detailed briefing on 'OPERATION SINDOOR', later today, the MoD added in its statement.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, the Indian Army said: "Justice is served. Jai Hind!"

In an earlier post, the Army had written: "Ready to strike, trained to win."

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India launches Op Sindoor, hits 9 terror sites in Pak, PoK
India launches Op Sindoor, hits 9 terror sites in Pak, PoK
Pak confirms 3 Indian missile strikes, vows response
Pak confirms 3 Indian missile strikes, vows response
'In a way the India-Pakistan war is already on'
'In a way the India-Pakistan war is already on'
'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'
'Delaying Military Action Would Keep Pakistan Anxious'
Pahalgam Attack: 'Munir Would Have Known'
Pahalgam Attack: 'Munir Would Have Known'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International No Diet Day: 5 Weight Loss Secrets

webstory image 2

9 Of The Oldest Swimming Pools Of India

webstory image 3

Prebiotics Vs Probiotics: 7 Foods With Prebiotics

VIDEOS

Watch: Chenab river runs dry near Pakistan1:25

Watch: Chenab river runs dry near Pakistan

Visuals from LoC: India hits terrorist bases in Pakistan0:29

Visuals from LoC: India hits terrorist bases in Pakistan

Tourists flock to Srinagar despite Pahalgam terror attack2:18

Tourists flock to Srinagar despite Pahalgam terror attack

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD