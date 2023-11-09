News
Rediff.com  » News » Pak Rangers fire at BSF personnel in Jammu, 1 injured

Pak Rangers fire at BSF personnel in Jammu, 1 injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 09, 2023 08:30 IST
A Border Security Force personnel was injured in unprovoked firing by the Pakistani Rangers along the International Border (IB) in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district on early Thursday, a senior official said.

IMAGE: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel diffuse a live mortar shell fired by Pakistan at the India-Pakistan International Border, in the Arnia village in Jammu, on November 6, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The firing targeting Border Outposts in the district is the third ceasefire violation in 24 days by the Pakistani Rangers along the IB on the Jammu frontier.

One BSF personnel suffered injuries and was evacuated to a local hospital, the official said.

 

The injured personnel was later moved to the GMC Hospital in Jammu, he said.

'During night intervening 8/9 Nov 2023, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in Ramgarh area which was befittingly responded to by BSF troops,' the BSF said in a statement.

Ramgarh Community Health Centre Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Lakhwinder Singh one BSF jawan was injured in Pakistani firing and reported to the centre for treatment around 1 AM.

Villager Mohan Singh Bhatti of Jerda said the firing started around 12.20 am and later escalated into big shelling.

"A fear psychosis is prevailing along IB due to firing and shelling," he said.

On October 28, Pakistan Rangers indulged in heavy firing and shelling for around seven hours, resulting in injuries to two BSF jawans and a woman.

On October 17, two BSF personnel had been injured in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers in the Arnia sector.

It is the sixth overall violation since the two sides signed a ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
