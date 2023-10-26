BSF jawan, 4 civilians hurt in Pak firing at IB; 5 LeT ultras killed near LoC

A Border Security Force jawan and four civilians were injured when Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked firing at five Indian posts along the International Border in the Arnia and R S Pura sectors in Jammu Thursday night, a senior official said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

In another incident earlier in the day, security forces foiled infiltration bid and killed five Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists near Line of Control in Kupwara district, said an official.

The ceasefire violation in the Arnia sector came hours after the joint operation by police and army along the Line of Control in Machhil sector of Kupwara.

The firing by the Pakistani troops started around 8 pm in the Arnia sector, he said, adding that the "unprovoked firing" was befittingly retaliated.

Four to five posts are involved in the firing on both sides, the BSF official told PTI.

He said a BSF jawan and four civilians were injured.

The injured jawan was shifted to the GMC Hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, the official said, adding that the exchange of fire was going on intermittently.

On whether there were any losses to Pakistani posts in the retaliatory action by the BSF, he said it would be known in the morning.

As per sources, Pakistan Rangers also fired mortar shells in civilian areas, triggering panic among the border population.

Some of the areas that reportedly came under fire include Arnia, Suchtgarh, Sia, Jabowal and Treva areas along the IB, they said.

People in Arnia and Jabowal, particularly migrant labourers, were seen fleeing their homes.

Several families have taken shelter in bunkers in various villages in the border area

Earlier in the day, in the Machhil sector operation, five LeT terrorists were killed as security forces foiled their infiltration bid along the Line of Control.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition including five AK series rifles and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of the gunfight, officials said.

Additional director general of police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said five terrorists have been killed in the operation so far.

"Based on an intelligence input generated by Kupwara Police, an infiltration bid was successfully foiled in a joint operation launched by Police and Army along the Line of Control in Machhil sector of Kupwara district. In this swift and coordinated operation, five terrorists were neutralised," a police spokesperson said.

He said the joint party launched the operation during the intervening night of October 25-26 at Sardari Nar area along the LoC.

"Besides, multiple ambushes were laid by the joint teams along the LoC. Today, the joint team observed movement of terrorists in the thick dense forests of the area who taking advantage of difficult terrain infiltrated to our side. Employing meticulous tactics, the terrorists were intercepted who fired indiscriminately upon the joint team. The fire was retaliated, leading to the elimination of five unidentified terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT," the spokesperson said.

He said the identification of the slain terrorists is being ascertained.

"All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. In this regard, Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated. Extensive search of the area is being carried out and further details if any will be shared accordingly," the spokesperson added.

While officials maintain that infiltration attempts have come down significantly, attempts by terrorists to sneak into Indian territory have continued this year.

Two terrorists were killed in a failed infiltration bid four days ago in Uri sector. A total of 11 infiltrators were shot dead in June - four of them in Macchil sector and five in nearby Jumagund area of Keran sector.