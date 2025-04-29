HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pak 'non-committal' on whereabouts, date of return of BSF jawan

Pak 'non-committal' on whereabouts, date of return of BSF jawan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 29, 2025 21:22 IST

x

The Border Security Force has lodged a protest with Pakistan Rangers in the case of apprehension of a jawan a week back after he had mistakenly crossed the international border in Punjab, official sources said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Earlier, such inadvertent crossings on either side were resolved quickly, but this time the Pakistani side has remained "non-committal" on the whereabouts and the date of return of the jawan which could be due to rising India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam attack, they said.

The border force has also instituted an inquiry into the incident where Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw of the 24th battalion was caught by the Rangers on April 23 after the jawan inadvertently crossed the IB along the Ferozepur district.

 

Officials told PTI that a protest note has been sent to Pakistan Rangers and they have remained "non-committal" on the whereabouts and the date of return of the jawan.

About 4-5 flag meetings have taken place between the two sides but there is no final word on his return. A protest note has been given to the sector commander of the Rangers by the BSF, the officials said.

They said that the jawan is understood to have been moved to a Rangers' base along the Lahore-Amritsar sector and may be handed over to the BSF soon.

The Rangers have maintained a stoic silence and have neither issued a protest note nor communicated about his condition, they said.

Social media handles from Pakistan had issued pictures of Shaw last week where he was seen blindfolded and sitting in a vehicle and standing under a tree with his rifle, magazine with bullets, belt and other belongings kept on the ground, according to officials.

The jawan was part of the 'Kisan Guard' that was deployed for the protection of Indian farmers who till their land near the border fence and the trooper apparently "miscalculated" the alignment of the IB and stepped on the other side to rest under a nearby tree from where he was apprehended by the Rangers, officials said.

Meanwhile, Shaw's pregnant wife and son reached Punjab on Monday and met senior officers of his unit who assured her that he would be back soon, they said.

"Efforts are on to secure his release. Possibly the Pakistani establishment is weighing its options given the current state of situation between the two countries in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Earlier such inadvertent crossings on either side were resolved quickly," a senior officer said.

Sahu hails from Rishra in Hooghly district of West Bengal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

UN steps in as India-Pakistan tensions mount
UN steps in as India-Pakistan tensions mount
Pak detains BSF jawan; release talks in progress
Pak detains BSF jawan; release talks in progress
BSF scales down retreat ceremony at India-Pak border
BSF scales down retreat ceremony at India-Pak border
Is our son safe, asks family of BSF Jawan held by Pak
Is our son safe, asks family of BSF Jawan held by Pak
'Zipline operator said Allah hu Akbar and firing started'
'Zipline operator said Allah hu Akbar and firing started'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Get Your Summer Fix For Just Rs 10

webstory image 2

Nutty Alu Cutlets: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

When Stars Enjoyed A Trip To Kashmir

VIDEOS

'Karari maar', Gen Bakshi predicts big action against Pakistan13:24

'Karari maar', Gen Bakshi predicts big action against...

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh spotted promoting 'Raid 2'1:23

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh spotted promoting 'Raid 2'

Upset over not being served paneer, Man drives bus over wedding guests 3:16

Upset over not being served paneer, Man drives bus over...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD