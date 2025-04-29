'Allahu Akbar', gunshots: Tourist captures Pahalgam terror attack

A video shot by a tourist in Pahalgam, appearing to have captured the moment the April 22 terrorist attack broke out, has gone viral on social media.

IMAGE: The tourist, Rishi Bhatt, inadvertently captures the Pahalgam terror attack while ziplining. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The video shows the man capturing himself ziplining and the zipline operator saying 'Allahu Akbar' thrice.

In the 53-second video the tourist, Rishi Bhatt from Gujarat, can be seen recording the ride using a selfie stick, even as sounds of gunshots can be heard in the background.

Talking to ANI in Ahmedabad about his viral video, Bhatt said he had a "suspicion" about the "Kashmiri" zipline operator who shouted 'Allahu Akbar' thrice, and the firing started.

"Nine people ziplined before me, but the operator did not utter a word. When I was sliding, he spoke, and then the firing started. So, I have my suspicions about that man. He said 'Allahu Akbar' thrice and then the firing started," Bhatt claimed.

"Firing started when I was ziplining. After about 20 seconds, I realised that it was a terrorist attack and people on the ground are being killed," Bhatt told ANI while recalling the incident. "I saw 5-6 people getting shot."

After that, he detached himself from the zipline and fled with his family.

"I unlatched my belt and jumped down, took my wife and son and started running away. We saw people hiding at a spot which was like a pit, so you could not spot someone easily there. We too hid there," he added.

He further claimed that the attackers targeted individuals based on their identity.

"I found out that men in two families ahead of us were asked their religion and shot in front of my wife and son. My wife and son were screaming," Bhatt said.

According to Bhatt, the firing lasted for 8-10 minutes before a brief pause, after which it resumed. "The firing started again and 4-5 people were shot. 15-16 tourists were shot in front of us," he said.

"When we reached the gate, we saw that the local public had already left," Bhatt added.

He also said that the Army reached Pahalgam within 20-25 minutes.

"They gave cover to all the tourists within 18-20 minutes. We felt safe once the Army gave us cover. I am grateful to the Indian Army," he said.

The horrific April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam killed 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. The victims were mostly tourists from all across India.