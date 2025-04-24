BSF jawan detained after accidentally crossing into Pak; release talks on

A Border Security Force jawan has been detained by Pakistan Rangers after he accidentally crossed the Punjab border and talks are on between the two forces to secure his release, officials said on Thursday.

Constable PK Sahu of the 182nd Battalion was apprehended by the Pakistan Rangers across the Ferozepur border on Wednesday, they said.

Sahu, a resident of West Bengal, was in uniform and carried his service rifle. He was accompanying farmers when he moved ahead to rest in the shade and was apprehended by the Rangers.

A flag meeting is on between the two forces to secure the release of the BSF jawan, the officials said.

They said such incidents were not uncommon and have happened in the past between the two sides.

The incident comes against the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack with India taking a slew of measures against Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism.

Family of BSF jawan seeks his early return

In West Bengal, the family of the BSF jawan is anxiously awaiting for his safe return after he was detained by Pakistan Rangers.

Aged around 40, Sahu had returned to duty on March 31 after spending his leave at home.

According to his family members, he is a 17-year veteran of the BSF and lives with his parents, wife and a seven-year-old son.

The incident has left the family deeply shaken.

His wife, Rajani Sahu, has been inconsolable since the news broke.

"One of his colleagues called and told us that he was caught while on duty. I last spoke to him on Tuesday night. He has been with the BSF for 17 years. I just want him to return home soon," she said, fighting back tears.

Sahu, who hails from Harisabha area of Rishra in Hooghly, was reportedly accompanying a group of farmers near the border when he walked ahead to rest under a tree and inadvertently crossed over into Pakistan territory, where he was apprehended.

His brother, Shyamsundar Sahu, urged the Central government and BSF authorities to intervene swiftly.

"We want the government to ensure his safe and immediate return. The entire family is extremely worried," he told a Bengali news channel.

As the news spread, neighbours and well-wishers gathered outside the Sahu residence in Rishra. The family, surrounded by visitors, has been glued to television news, hoping for a positive update.