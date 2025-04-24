HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pahalgam attack: BSF scales down retreat ceremony at India-Pak border

Pahalgam attack: BSF scales down retreat ceremony at India-Pak border

Source: PTI
April 24, 2025 19:33 IST

The Border Security Force on Thursday said it has "scaled down" the retreat ceremony held at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

IMAGE: BSF personnel perform during the Beating Retreat Ceremony on the occasion of India's Republic Day, at the Attari - Wagha border near Amritsar, January 26,2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The BSF's Punjab frontier, which guards 532 km of this front out of the total 2,200 km, said in a statement that as part of this "calibrated decision", it was suspending the symbolic handshake of the Indian guard commander with the counterpart and the border gates will remain closed during the ceremony.

These steps, it said, reflected "India's serious concern over cross-border hostilities and reaffirms that peace and provocation cannot coexist".

 

Officials said all other drills will continue and common people will be allowed to witness this daily flag-lowering ceremony.

Twenty-six men, mostly tourists and including a Nepalese citizen, were gunned down in cold blood in a terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's tourist location of Pahalgam on Tuesday.

India has launched a diplomatic offensive against Pakistan and taken a number of counter-measures linking these attacks to the neighbouring country.

The biggest event takes place at the Attari border front, a joint or integrated land border check post. It is located about 26 km from Amritsar.

Hundreds of domestic visitors, foreign tourists and locals visit the Attari border every day to watch the daily flag-lowering and retreat ceremony conducted in a synchronised fashion by smartly-dressed BSF personnel along with their counterparts Pakistan Rangers.

The border on the Pakistani side is known as Wagah.

Similar but smaller ceremonies take place at Hussainiwala (Ferozepur district) and Sadki (Abohar district).

India and Pakistan have been traditionally hosting the evening flag-lowering ceremonies at the Attari-Wagah border since 1959 and the event is attended by a huge number of people from both countries on their respective sides. The ceremony goes on for 45-50 minutes.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Pahalgam attack: The last goodbye
'India must hit Pakistan hard where it hurts the most'
List of 26 people who were killed in Pahalgam terror attack
Pahalgam happened as terrorists feel Muslims...: Vadra
