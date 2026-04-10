Pak minister calls Israel 'cancerous state', Netanyahu responds

Israel has vehemently condemned Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's "outrageous" and "blatantly antisemitic" remarks calling for the annihilation of Israel, casting a shadow over Pakistan's claims of being a neutral peace mediator.

IMAGE: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif called Israel "evil" and a "curse for humanity".

Key Points Israel's Prime Minister's Office denounced Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's call for Israel's annihilation as "outrageous" and "intolerable".

Asif's remarks, which included calling Israel "evil" and a "curse for humanity", have led Israel to question Pakistan's credibility as a neutral peace arbiter.

The Pakistani minister's comments come as Pakistan is reportedly mediating a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran and preparing to host peace talks.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar also condemned the remarks as "blatant antisemitic blood libels".

In a strong denouncement of "outrageous" remarks made by Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Israel has raised doubts about his country's role as a "neutral arbiter".

"Pakistan Defence Minister's call for Israel's annihilation is outrageous," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.

"This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace," the PMO said Thursday evening.

Pakistan's Mediation Efforts Questioned

Pakistan has been credited with mediating a temporary two-week ceasefire between US and Iran and is preparing to host peace talks over the weekend.

However, Asif, in a social media post, called Israel "evil" and a "curse for humanity", giving a call "to get rid of European Jews".

Asif also claimed that as "peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon".

"Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran and now Lebanon, bloodletting continues unabated," Asif said.

"I hope and pray that the people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European Jews [sic] burn in hell," he added.

International Condemnation

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar also condemned Asif's comments, saying, "These blatant antisemitic blood libels from a government claiming to mediate peace."

"Israel will defend itself against terrorists who vow its destruction," Sa'ar said.