Rediff.com  » News » Pak gangs vandalise Hindu neighbourhoods in UK

Pak gangs vandalise Hindu neighbourhoods in UK

Source: ANI
September 08, 2022 10:47 IST
In a horrifying incident, Pakistani organised gangs were seen vandalising and terrorising Hindus in the United Kingdom's Leicester City.

IMAGE: A screengrab from a purported video of the incident posted on social media. Photograph: Twitter

The violence took place on August 28 after India won the match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022.

Various videos and reports have been circulating on social media about further attacks following last weekend's incident.

 

'Gangs running riot and escalating attacks on Hindus. Innocent Hindus have been terrorized in their own properties, there have been attempts to stab and there has been rampant vandalism of Hindu properties,' Rashami Samant, a human rights activist tweeted.

'Trouble in Leicester, UK. Paki Muslims targeting Hindu households, desecrating religious symbols, using racist slurs (mushirks),' tweeted another user.

'Hindu Indians were attacked by Muslims in Leicester UK. After Aug 28 #INDvsPAK match..,' said another Twitter user.

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting took place on Tuesday to discuss ongoing tension involving representatives from the communities involved, the police and Leicester City Council.

Source: ANI
 
