Why Pakistan players wore black armbands

IMAGE: Pakistan players sported black armbands during the Asia Cup match against India. Photograph: PCB/Twitter

When India and Pakistan faced off in their Asia Cup campaign opener on Sunday, the Babar Azam-led team were seen sporting black armbands.

Pakistan players wore black armbands during the game to show solidarity and support for the flood victims across Pakistan.

Floods triggered by torrential rain since June 14 have wreaked havoc, inundating a vast swathe of flat land in the south and southwest of the country.

Pakistan's national disaster management authority said on Sunday that 119 people had died in the previous 24 hours as heavy rains continued to lash parts of the country.

At least 347 people have died in Sindh, 238 in Balochistan, 226 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 168 in Punjab, 38 in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, 15 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and one person was killed in Islamabad.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday said it will donate the gate earnings from the first T20I against England to the prime minister's relief fund for the country's flood-affected victims.

Pakistan play a seven-match T20 series against England with the first game scheduled to be held at the national stadium in Karachi, starting next month.