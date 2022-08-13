'Can Pak beat India 3-0 in Asia Cup?

IMAGE: Babar Azam looks to the heavens as Mohammad Rizwan looks pleased after Pakistan defeated India in the T20 World Cup at the Dubai international cricket stadium, October 24, 2021. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

India and Pakistan will clash in an Asia Cup Sunday blockbuster in Dubai on August 28.

India-Pakistan games are the main attraction of the tournament and expectedly the Asian Cricket Council has ensured at least two such matches. If the two teams reach the final, it will extend to three games.

When a journalist asked Pakistan Captain Babar Azam about the pressure encounters with the Indian team brings and if Pakistan can make it 3-0 if they face India thrice in the Asia Cup, his response was typically nonchalant:

'Dekhe pressure kuch nahi hai. Koshish yahi hoti hai ki match ko match ki tarha hi khele. (There's no pressure. We try to approach it like any other match).'

Group A features India, Pakistan and a Qualifier (yet to be decided). Group B has Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.