News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » We support dialogue, but...: US on India-Pak relations

We support dialogue, but...: US on India-Pak relations

By Lalit K Jha
March 10, 2023 11:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The United States supports a constructive dialogue and meaningful conversation between India and Pakistan, the Biden administration said Thursday reiterating that it's for New Delhi and Islamabad to decide on the nature of that dialogue.

The US is ready to play its role if they agree, it added.

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price, in response to a question, refused any meditating role for the US for talks between India and Pakistan.

 

"Because these are decisions for the countries themselves. If they agree on a particular role for the United States, the United States is prepared to, as a partner to both countries, support that process in any way that we responsibly can,” Price told reporters at a news conference.

"Analysts believe that the United States has the power and authority to mediate between the two partners. Pakistan and India are partners of yours, so why don't you just mediate?” he was asked.

"Ultimately, it is not for the United States to determine the modalities or the way in which India and Pakistan engage one another. What we support is constructive dialogue, meaningful diplomacy between India and Pakistan, in the first instance to resolve longstanding conflicts," Price said.

The United States, he said, supports constructive dialogue. "We support diplomacy between India and Pakistan to resolve, again, another set of longstanding disputes. We are a partner. We are willing to support that process in any way that they deem appropriate. But ultimately, these are decisions that India and Pakistan themselves are going to have to make,” he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Want neighbourly ties with Pak but...': India
'Want neighbourly ties with Pak but...': India
India, Pakistan on the road to peace
India, Pakistan on the road to peace
We've learnt our lesson: Pak PM seeks talks with Modi
We've learnt our lesson: Pak PM seeks talks with Modi
Garcetti moves a step closer to be US envoy to India
Garcetti moves a step closer to be US envoy to India
Green's Attacking Knock Frustrates India
Green's Attacking Knock Frustrates India
PIX: India suffer, Australia prosper!
PIX: India suffer, Australia prosper!
MCC calls for urgent intervention
MCC calls for urgent intervention
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Conflict between India, Pak, China likely: US intel

Conflict between India, Pak, China likely: US intel

'New era in India-Pakistan relations could beckon'

'New era in India-Pakistan relations could beckon'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances