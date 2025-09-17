HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pak brought to its knees 'in the blink of an eye': Modi

Pak brought to its knees 'in the blink of an eye': Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 17, 2025 16:13 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Indian soldiers brought Pakistan to its knees 'in the blink of an eye' during Operation Sindoor.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting during the Foundation Stone laying and launch of various projects at Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

He was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

Modi also launched the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns, aimed at improving women's health and promoting nutrition.

"Our brave soldiers brought Pakistan to its knees in the blink of an eye," Modi said.

"Just yesterday, the country and the world saw a Pakistani terrorist weeping and recounting his plight," Modi said.

 

The PM was apparently referring to a viral video in which a Jaish-e-Mohamad (JeM) commander is heard explaining how the Indian armed forces entered their hideout and attacked them.

Months after India destroyed several terror establishments in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor, the JeM commander has admitted that the family of Masood Azhar, the terror group's top commander, was 'torn into pieces' in strikes on Bahawalpur.

"This is the New India, which does not fear any nuclear threats. It enters the enemy's house and strikes," Modi said.

"Terrorists from Pakistan desecrated the vermilion of our sisters and daughters. We carried out Operation Sindoor and demolished the terror launch pads," he said.

Making a strong pitch for swadeshi goods, Modi said, "This is the season of festivals, and we must remember the mantra of Swadeshi and incorporate it into our lives."

"I have a humble request to my 140 crore fellow countrymen that whatever you buy, it should be made in our country and should bear the sweat of some Indian or the other. It should carry the fragrance of the soil of my India," Modi said.

"Shops selling 'made in India' goods should have 'Garv se kaho yeh swadeshi hai' boards," he said.

Modi also appealed to women across the country to actively participate in the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar health initiative.

"Today, I have come here to demand something from my mothers and sisters. All I ask is that you should attend these camps without any hesitation. Tests and medicines are free. State treasury is not more important than your health," he said.

Modi's visit to Dhar district marked his second trip to the state on his birthday.

On this day in 2022, he released eight cheetahs from Namibia in the Kuno National Park.

Modi said that on September 17, 1948, the nation witnessed the iron will of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"Indian army liberated Hyderabad from oppression, safeguarded the rights of its people, and reinstated the pride of India," he said.

"We have now begun to observe this day as Hyderabad Liberation Day. Today, a grand celebration is being held in Hyderabad to commemorate the occasion," he said.

Modi said the health of 'mothers, sisters and daughters' is his government's priority.

"Our government is working in mission mode for the nutrition of pregnant women and daughters. From today, we begin the 8th National Nutrition Month. In a developed Bharat, we must reduce maternal mortality and infant mortality.

"With this goal in mind, we launched the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana in 2017," he said.

Modi said 25 crore people in India were pulled out of poverty in the last 11 years.

At the programme in Dhar district, Modi also accepted greetings from the crowd on his 75th birthday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

To Modi, With Love
To Modi, With Love
Hindi Diwas: Modi, Shah hail Hindi as 'unifying force'
Hindi Diwas: Modi, Shah hail Hindi as 'unifying force'
Modi visits Manipur, 1st since 2023 unrest, launches project
Modi visits Manipur, 1st since 2023 unrest, launches project
Modi turns 75; fortnight-long celebrations begin
Modi turns 75; fortnight-long celebrations begin
Shining example of...: Modi on Nepal's Interim PM
Shining example of...: Modi on Nepal's Interim PM

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's 75 Plus Politicians...

webstory image 2

10 Robert Redford Movies On OTT

webstory image 3

Biscoot Ambode: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

'A Source Of Inspiration': Giorgia Meloni Wishes PM Modi On 75th Birthday1:50

'A Source Of Inspiration': Giorgia Meloni Wishes PM Modi...

Alia Bhatt Extends Wishes to PM Modi on His 75th Birthday0:17

Alia Bhatt Extends Wishes to PM Modi on His 75th Birthday

Rakul Preet Singh wishes PM Modi on his birthday0:19

Rakul Preet Singh wishes PM Modi on his birthday

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV