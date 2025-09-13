HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shining example of...: Modi on Nepal's Interim PM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: September 13, 2025 19:05 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki on assuming office, calling her appointment “a shining example of women empowerment”.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a rally in Manipur capital Imphal, Modi said India and Nepal have been close friends bound by shared history, faith and cultural ties, and New Delhi stood firmly with the people of the neighbouring country during its transitional phase.

“I want to congratulate Karki on behalf of 140 crore Indians. I am confident that she will pave the way for peace, stability, and prosperity in Nepal,” the PM said.

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki on Friday night became Nepal's first woman prime minister to lead an interim government.

“Karki occupying the top post of that country is an example of women's empowerment,” Modi asserted.

 

Her appointment ended days of political uncertainty after the K P Sharma Oli dispensation was forced to quit in the face of a nationwide agitation triggered by a social media ban.

Karki was chosen to lead the interim government after a meeting between President Paudel, Nepal's top military brass, and the youth protesters, who spearheaded the agitation.

The PM also lauded the resilience of the Nepali people, noting how citizens, especially young men and women, were taking part in cleaning and painting buildings in the past few days, amid political turbulence.

"I also want to congratulate the people of Nepal who, despite such turbulent times, have kept democratic values supreme," Modi said, drawing applause from the gathering.

Emphasising India's solidarity, the PM said both nations were "moving forward together", and reiterated New Delhi's commitment to support Nepal's democratic journey and its aspiration for stability.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
