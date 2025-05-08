HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pak bans all flights at Lahore, Islamabad airports

Pak bans all flights at Lahore, Islamabad airports

By M Zulqernain
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 08, 2025 02:04 IST

x

In a late-night development Wednesday, the Pakistan government has closed its airspace for all commercial flights at Lahore and Islamabad airports.

IMAGE: A damaged portion of an administration block at the Government Health and Education complex, in Muridke near Lahore, on May 7, 2025. Photograph: Gibran Peshimam/Reuters

"The country's airspace is closed for all commercial flights at Lahore and Islamabad airports," said the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) in a statement late Wednesday night.

The Karachi airport is however operational.

 

Pakistan earlier on Wednesday announced a 48-hour closure of its airspace for all air traffic after India carried out a military strike on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The PAA said that it has formally conveyed its concerns to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regarding the 'serious risks' posed to civil aviation safety by India's 'reckless and provocative actions'.

Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

It was launched in retaliation for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
M Zulqernain Lahore
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan summons Indian envoy, protests military strike
Pakistan summons Indian envoy, protests military strike
Focused and precise action: India on Operation Sindoor
Focused and precise action: India on Operation Sindoor
Hope it ends...: Trump reacts to India's Op Sindoor on Pak
Hope it ends...: Trump reacts to India's Op Sindoor on Pak
Will definitely wrap up tension with India if...: Pak after Op Sindoor
Will definitely wrap up tension with India if...: Pak after Op Sindoor
Who named India's strike against Pak 'Operation Sindoor'?
Who named India's strike against Pak 'Operation Sindoor'?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Smartphones Launching In May 2025

webstory image 2

8 Recipes That Define Delicious Sindhi Food

webstory image 3

Summer Fun! Go OTT With Oversized Sunglasses

VIDEOS

Pahalgam attack victim Lt Vinay Narwal's family lauds Op Sindoor9:36

Pahalgam attack victim Lt Vinay Narwal's family lauds Op...

'Very proud': Israeli diplomat lauds India's Op Sindoor against Pak2:39

'Very proud': Israeli diplomat lauds India's Op Sindoor...

Karachi Airport at standstill as India's Op Sindoor shocks Pakistan2:54

Karachi Airport at standstill as India's Op Sindoor...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD