Pakistan summons Indian envoy, protests military strike

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned the Indian chargé d'affaires and lodged a strong protest against the Indian military strikes.

IMAGE: Rescuers search for survivors in a building damaged in an Indian military strike in Muridke near Lahore, Pakistan, May 7, 2025. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

The army said that at least 26 people were killed and 46 injured in the strikes launched shortly after midnight on cities in Pakistan's Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian chargé d'affaires was summoned to the ministry of foreign affairs on Wednesday to receive Pakistan's strong protest over the Indian strikes at multiple locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, the Pak foreign office said in a statement.

It said that these strikes resulted in the deaths and injuries of several civilians, including women and children.

It was conveyed that India's act constituted a clear violation of Pakistan's sovereignty. Such actions are in contravention of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms governing inter-State relations, the FO said.

Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 people.