News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Pak Army asks Imran Khan to resign after OIC conference: Reports

Pak Army asks Imran Khan to resign after OIC conference: Reports

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 20, 2022 12:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Pakistan Army's top brass, led by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has reportedly asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign after the conference of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation scheduled for this month.

Pakistan media reports stated that the decision to oust Imran Khan was taken by General Bajwa and three other senior Lt. Generals in a meeting which took place after Bajwa and the country's spymaster Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum met Imran Khan.

It was reported that all four military leaders decided not to give any escape route to Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, incidentally, is hoping that its trump card of former Army Chief Raheel Sharif's meeting Bajwa at the behest of Imran Khan will save the government.

However, Raheel Sharif also failed in his mission, noted the local media in its reports.

Amid the looming no-confidence motion against his government, Imran Khan met Army Chief Bajwa on Friday.

 

The meeting is being speculated to have revolved around the recent political developments in the country, with the local media reporting that the agenda could have included the upcoming OIC summit in Pakistan, the ongoing unrest in Balochistan and the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government.

The majority of PTI leaders are waiting for the outcome of this meeting amidst the fragile political situation in the country, Capital TV, a Pakistani media channel reported.

The meeting is also being seen as an attempt by Imran Khan to get back in the good books of the Pakistani establishment, which is the Pakistani Army, to save his government.

The fissures between Imran Khan and the Army establishment became visible when the former in his profanity-laced speech on March 11 had rebuffed Army Chief Bajwa's advice to not use derogatory remarks against Opposition leaders.

"I was just talking to Gen Bajwa (Chief of Pakistani Army) and he told me not to refer to Fazl as 'diesel'. But I am not the one who is saying that. The people have named him diesel," Khan reportedly said referring toJUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
Pak political turmoil worsens ahead of no-trust vote
Pak political turmoil worsens ahead of no-trust vote
Imran Khan is lucky
Imran Khan is lucky
Imran Khan, you are wrong on Kashmir
Imran Khan, you are wrong on Kashmir
Judges who delivered hijab verdict get 'Y' security
Judges who delivered hijab verdict get 'Y' security
Auto Expo to be held from January 13-18 next year
Auto Expo to be held from January 13-18 next year
The Dalai Lama and Jataka Tales!
The Dalai Lama and Jataka Tales!
Mcap of top-10 valued cos swells by Rs 2.72 lakh cr
Mcap of top-10 valued cos swells by Rs 2.72 lakh cr
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Imran meets Army chief amid looming no-trust vote

Imran meets Army chief amid looming no-trust vote

No-trust motion: Pak lawmakers under govt watch

No-trust motion: Pak lawmakers under govt watch

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances