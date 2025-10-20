'Brought Pak to its knees': Modi hails armed forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the exceptional coordination among the three armed forces -- fear instilled by the Navy, extraordinary skills of the Air Force and bravery of the Army -- forced Pakistan to its knees during Operation Sindoor in no time.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as he celebrates Diwali with Armed force personnel on INS Vikrant, in Goa on Monday. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Addressing the Navy personnel onboard INS Vikrant off the Goa coast, he said the indigenously built aircraft carrier was a 'powerful symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and its handover to the Navy led to renouncement of a major colonial legacy.

"A few months ago we had seen how INS Vikrant had given Pakistan some sleepless nights. INS Vikrant, the name itself puts an end to the courage of the enemy," Modi said.

Modi spent a night onboard INS Vikrant and witnessed the Navy's air power at the high seas with MiG 27 aircraft demonstrating its skills on the aircraft carrier built at the Cochin Shipyard.

He said that when the enemy is in front and war is imminent, the side that possesses the strength to fight independently always holds the advantage.

"The fear instilled by the Indian Navy, the extraordinary skill demonstrated by the Indian Air Force, and the bravery of the Indian Army, along with the exceptional coordination among all three services, brought Pakistan on its knees swiftly during Operation Sindoor," the prime minister said, adding that the armed forces deserved a special salute for their actions.

"For the armed forces to be strong, self-reliance is essential," he said, asserting that over the years India's forces have steadily advanced towards self-reliance.

"Missiles such as BrahMos and Akash have proven their capabilities during Operation Sindoor. Several countries around the world are now interested in purchasing these missiles," Modi said.

He said that the armed forces have identified thousands of items that will no longer be imported, resulting in most essential military equipment now being manufactured domestically.

He said that in the last 11 years, India's defence production has more than tripled, crossing Rs 1.5 lakh crore last year.

Since 2014, Indian shipyards have delivered over 40 indigenous warships and submarines to the Navy, Modi said, adding that on an average a submarine or warship produced domestically is being inducted every 40 days.

He said India was building the capacity to export weapons and equipment for all three armed forces.

"India's goal is to be counted among the world's top defence exporters", Modi said, adding that over the past decade, the country's defence exports have increased more than 30-fold.

He credited this success significantly to the contributions of defence start-ups and indigenous defence units.

The prime minister also commended the Indian Coast Guard for their vital role in national defence and noted their continuous coordination with the Navy to secure India's coastline day and night.

He recalled the moment when INS Vikrant was handed over to the nation, and said the warship was grand, immense, panoramic, unique and exceptional.

"Vikrant is not merely a warship; it is a testament to 21st-century India's hard work, talent, impact, and commitment," Modi said.

"On the very day the nation received the indigenously built INS Vikrant, the Indian Navy renounced a major symbol of colonial legacy," he said.

Modi highlighted that inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Navy adopted a new flag.

INS Vikrant, India's first home-built aircraft carrier, was commissioned in 2022 to strengthen the country's naval presence.

Described as a city on the move, INS Vikrant is the largest warship to be built in India and also India's second operational aircraft carrier after INS Vikramaditya, which was built on a Russian platform.

Modi arrived here on Sunday evening and boarded the home-built aircraft carrier off the coast of Goa.

While onboard INS Vikrant, the prime minister went to the Flightdeck, surrounded by MiG 29K fighter aircraft.

He witnessed the takeoff and landing of MiG 29 fighter jets on a short runway of the aircraft carrier, both during the day and in the dark night.

Modi also witnessed a vibrant cultural programme where the officers and sailors of the Indian Navy sang various patriotic songs, including a song specially written by them to commemorate the success of Indian Armed Forces in Operation Sindoor.

Modi had dinner with the extended family of naval personnel during the Bara Khana.

On Monday morning, Modi joined a Yoga Session on the deck of INS Vikrant and also witnessed a spectacular steampast of warships and flypast by aircraft.

The warships which took part in the steampast included INS Vikrant, INS Vikramaditya, INS Surat, INS Mormugao, INS Chennai, INS Imphal, INS Kolkata, INS Tushil, INS Tabar, INS Teg, INS Betwa, INS Deepak and INS Aditya.

The flypast included Chetak, with flag and naval ensign, MH 60 R, Seaking, Kamov 31, Dornier and P8I and MiG 29K.

"Last night spent onboard INS Vikrant is hard to put into words. I saw the immense energy and enthusiasm you all were filled with. When I saw you singing patriotic songs yesterday, and the way you described Operation Sindoor in your songs, no words can ever fully convey the experience that a jawan feels standing on a battlefield," Modi said.

"My Diwali has been special as it was spent amongst you," he said.

The prime minister has been celebrating Diwali with the armed forces since 2014.