HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » India plans to buy more S-400 missiles worth Rs 10K cr from Russia

India plans to buy more S-400 missiles worth Rs 10K cr from Russia

By Ajit Dubey
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 21, 2025 22:48 IST

x

Having successfully used it to bring down 6-7 Pakistani fighter and spy planes in Operation Sindoor, India is looking to buy a large number of missiles worth around Rs 10,000 crore from Russia for its S-400 air defence system.

IMAGE: The S-400 air defence missile systems. Photograph: Reuters

The S-400 air defence system of the Indian Air Force brought down five to six Pakistani fighter aircraft and one spy plane at a distance of over 300 Km deep inside Pakistan during the four-day conflict and has been termed as a game-changer by the Indian Air Force.

 

"The Indian Air Force is looking to buy the missiles in significant numbers to further bolster its air defence capabilities. The discussions with the Russian side are already on in this regard," defence sources told ANI.

The defence ministry is likely to take up the proposal by the Indian Air Force for approval at a defence acquisition council meeting planned to be held on October 23, sources said.

India and Russia had signed a deal in 2018 for buying five squadrons of the S-400 air defence missile systems.

The Indian side is also looking to add more S-400 squadrons to its inventory and is asking Russia to supply the remaining two squadrons of the missile systems, of which three have already been inducted and operationalised.

The three squadrons were delivered as scheduled, but just before the delivery of the fourth squadron, war broke out between Russia and Ukraine.

The two sides have also discussed Indian's plans to induct more S-400 and S-500 air defence systems at various levels. The Russian military establishment is producing a large amount of equipment for its forces in the fight against Ukraine.

Indian side is also looking at the option of buying new air-to-air missiles from Russia to bolster its beyond visual range capability.

India and Russia have also discussed further enhancing the capabilities of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and their variants.

India and Russia have close military ties, and a major portion of the Indian Air Force's strike capability is of Russian origin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is also scheduled to visit India in December, where the two sides will discuss further strengthening their military hardware cooperation.

Ajit Dubey in New Delhi
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

All About S-400 That's Saving Indian Lives
All About S-400 That's Saving Indian Lives
India mulls to buy more S-400 missile systems from Russia
India mulls to buy more S-400 missile systems from Russia
India's S-400, Barak-8, Akash missiles foiled Pak attacks
India's S-400, Barak-8, Akash missiles foiled Pak attacks
India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences
India neutralises Pak missiles, destroys Lahore air defences
Russia's S400 shoots down 80% of aircraft in IAF drill
Russia's S400 shoots down 80% of aircraft in IAF drill

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Butter Sev: 15-Min Diwali Recipe

webstory image 2

Diwali Recipe: Walnut Paneer Kebab

webstory image 3

Next-Gen iPad Pro Arrives With Enhanced Power

VIDEOS

Thin layer of fog envelops Taj Mahal post Diwali1:38

Thin layer of fog envelops Taj Mahal post Diwali

Bollywood couple Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha twin in black for Javed Akhtar's Diwali party1:01

Bollywood couple Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha twin in black...

Diana Penty Stuns in Shimmery Rose Gold Lehenga at Diwali Bash!0:54

Diana Penty Stuns in Shimmery Rose Gold Lehenga at Diwali...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO