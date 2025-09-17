Paint thrown on Meenatai Thackeray statue in Mumbai sparks outrage

The statue of late Meenatai Thackeray, the wife of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai was defaced with oil paint by unidentified persons, prompting the police to launch an investigation on Wednesday amid outrage among party workers.

IMAGE: A person removes the paint that was thrown by unidentified persons on the statue of Meenatai Thackeray, wife of the late Bal Thackeray, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, September 17, 2025. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

As the news spread, workers of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray rushed to the spot and cleaned the premises.

The police were subsequently informed, an official said.

Eight teams have been formed to identify the perpetrators, the official said, adding that the police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in the Shivaji Park area.

An FIR was registered against unidentified persons under section 298 (injuring or defiling a place of worship with the intent to insult the religion of any class of persons) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at Shivaji Park police station.

The Shiv Sena matriarch, fondly addressed as 'Maasaheb' by Shiv Sainiks, was known for being a soft-spoken person who stood by her mercurial husband through life's thick and thin.

The incident brought together workers of the Sena-UBT and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, strengthening the reconciliation buzz between the two parties, led by cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, respectively.

As emotions ran high among workers, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray visited the site separately.

Condemning the defacement, Uddhav said creating unrest in Maharashtra seems to be the motive.

This could be done by someone who is shy to take the name of their parents, he said, and appealed to the party workers to exercise restraint.

His cousin Raj Thackeray asked the police to trace the culprit within 24 hours.

Minister of state for home, Yogesh Kadam, promised strict action against the culprits.

Kadam, who belongs to the Shiv Sena headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stated the desecration of the statue was an emotional issue for Shiv Sainiks.

His father and Sena leader Ramdas Kadam had got this statue made and installed on the instructions of Bal Thackeray, Kadam claimed.

Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackery leader and Mumbai South Central MP Anil Desai alleged the incident reflects the failure of the state government.

Local Sena-UBT MLA Mahesh Sawant claimed that CCTV footage suggests that the statue was defaced after 6.15 am.

The person hurling the paint does not appear to be mentally unsound, he said.

Sawant hinted that the incident was politically motivated.

This incident occurred after Sena-UBT staged a 'sindoor' protest to oppose the India-Pakistan cricket match in the Asia Cup on September 14. It happened after their rally, he said, without naming anyone.