Remove green colour from party flag if...: Uddhav to BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 03, 2025 15:04 IST

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said the "concern" shown by the BJP and its allies during the discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill would put Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah to shame.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference in Mumbai. Photograph: @OfficeofUT

His party opposed the BJP's fraudulent stand on the bill and its ploy to take away land and give it to its industrialist friends, he said at a press conference in Mumbai, hours after the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha.

Thackeray, a former BJP ally, said the BJP has won a third term at the Centre and things are going well, yet it is raking up Hindu-Muslim issues.

 

He dared the saffron party to remove the green colour from its party flag if it disliked Muslims.

Thackeray also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have told the country about the impending danger of US tariffs and the steps being taken to mitigate it.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
