Home  » News » 'Thought it was a prank': Pahalgam terror attack victim's wife

'Thought it was a prank': Pahalgam terror attack victim's wife

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 27, 2025 16:07 IST

"He proudly sacrificed his life by identifying himself as a Hindu and saved the lives of many people," said Ashanya, the wife of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi, demanding the status of a martyr for him.

IMAGE: Ashanya Dwivedi sits in disbelief and silence before the mortal remains of her husband, Shubam Dwivedi, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, at Hathipur in Kanpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

"The first bullet hit my husband and the terrorists took time asking whether we were Hindu or Muslim... In such a situation, many people got time to run and save their lives," Ashanya told reporters on Saturday.

Shubham, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, married Ashanya on February 12. He was among the 26 people, mostly tourists, who were killed in the April 22 attack at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam.

 

He was cremated in his native village in Kanpur on Thursday.

"I do not want anything else from the government except that Shubham should be given the status of a martyr. If the government accepts my wish, I will have a reason to live," Ashanya said.

While she is still grieving her husband's loss, Ashanya is also angry.

"Anyone who shoots by asking one's name and religion should be eliminated," she said.

Recounting the events of April 22, Ashanya said when the terrorists approached her and Shubham and asked them about their religion, she thought the men were trying to prank the couple.

"As soon as they came, one of them asked if we were Hindus or Muslims? I thought those people (terrorists) were playing a prank. I turned back, laughed and asked them what was going on.

"Then they repeated their question and as soon as I replied that we were Hindus, a shot was fired and everything was over for me. Shubham's face was covered in blood. I could not understand what had happened," she said.

She said she begged the terrorists to shoot her too but they refused, saying they were letting her live so that she could go and tell the government what they did.

Shubham's father Sanjay Dwivedi rued the absence of security personnel in the area and claimed that the Army personnel took control of the area after about an hour.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
