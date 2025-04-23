HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pahalgam terror attack: Rahul Gandhi cuts short US trip

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 23, 2025 23:56 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is heading home on Wednesday night, cutting short his visit to the United States, to attend a meeting of the party's highest decision-making body CWC and discuss the Pahalgam terror attack.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Boston in the US on April 19 and interacted with business and community members. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on Thursday to discuss the terror attack in which at least 26 people were killed.

In a post on X, party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has cut short his US visit and will be attending in person the CWC meeting in New Delhi tomorrow at 10:30 am."

 

Gandhi arrived in Boston in the US on Saturday and interacted with business and community members.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
