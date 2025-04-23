HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » India acts tough against Pak, takes 5 big actions over Pahalgam attack

India acts tough against Pak, takes 5 big actions over Pahalgam attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 23, 2025 22:10 IST

x

India on Wednesday suspended the Indus Water Treaty and announced downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan including expulsion of its military attaches in view of cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Afairs Miniter Dr S Jaishankar and others officials are present. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and firmed up the responses to the terror attack.

The CCS decided that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a media briefing.

 

The Integrated Check Post at Attari will be closed with immediate effect, he said.

Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, he said.

Misri said "the defence, military, naval and air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata."

They have a week to leave India, he said.

India will be withdrawing its own defence, navy and air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

"These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions," he said.

"The overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effected by May 1," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'We have no option but to strike back'
'We have no option but to strike back'
Gazwa E Hind can only be countered with Gazwa E Pakistan
Gazwa E Hind can only be countered with Gazwa E Pakistan
List of 26 people who were killed in Pahalgam terror attack
List of 26 people who were killed in Pahalgam terror attack
'He went to see paradise, but will now return home dead'
'He went to see paradise, but will now return home dead'
SEE: Navy officer's wife's heart-wrenching adieu to husband
SEE: Navy officer's wife's heart-wrenching adieu to husband

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Art Of Washing: How Often Do Your Clothes Need A Wash

webstory image 2

Chatpata Avocado Chutney: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Be Bike Fit! 8 Reasons To Embrace Daily Cycling

VIDEOS

Pahalgam attack: 'SPG opens door, Modi declines' clip goes viral1:29

Pahalgam attack: 'SPG opens door, Modi declines' clip...

Navy officer's wife bids emotional farewell to husband, salutes coffin4:54

Navy officer's wife bids emotional farewell to husband,...

JD Vance, family land in Agra for Taj Mahal tour4:09

JD Vance, family land in Agra for Taj Mahal tour

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD