India Remembers Victims Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

One year after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, India commemorates the victims, reaffirms its commitment to combating terrorism, and witnesses the gradual return of tourists to Kashmir.

Key Points India marks the anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, remembering the 26 lives lost.

Political leaders reaffirm India's resolve to fight terrorism and maintain peace and unity.

Families of the victims share their grief and call for the fulfilment of government promises.

Tourism in Pahalgam is slowly recovering with increased security measures and tourist confidence.

The attack led to public defiance and protests in the Valley, sending a strong message against terrorism.

It was a day of recall, remembrance and resilience. A year after three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists opened fire at tourists in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow, 26 families on Wednesday observed the death anniversary of their loved ones and political leaders said in unison that the country would not bow to terror.

At the picturesque grassland of Baisaran, fringed by mountains and dubbed a mini Switzerland, the months of quiet that followed the terror attack have slowly given way to the bells of pony rides and the shutter-click of cameras as tourists begin to return.

While Baisaran remains closed, other areas in and around are open to visitors.

"Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten... As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Such acts of terror cannot deter our unwavering commitment to peace and unity," said President Droupadi Murmu.

Remembering the Victims of the Pahalgam Attack

The terror attack by the Pakistan-based LeT, which targeted tourists, killing 25 men who had gone to Kashmir for a holiday and a pony wallah, is the deadliest in recent years. The killings triggered a four-day military conflict with Pakistan after Indian armed forces retaliated on May 7 by targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territories in the operation named 'Sindoor'.

The Indian Army in a statement reaffirmed its steely resolve to fight against terrorism, making it clear that "the response is assured" for acts against India.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said India will neither ever forget the sacrifice of the victims and the anguish of their families nor will it ever forgive the perpetrators of this cowardly act.

His Congress party also used the occasion to question the Centre on its foreign policies and alleged that the government had failed to keep Pakistan diplomatically isolated on the global stage.

Away from the political debates, 26 families from across the country mourned their irreparable loss.

Families Share Their Grief and Loss

"That day, I lost everything in my life. Even today, I cannot forget that incident. Whenever I close my eyes, the incident comes back to me," said PriyadarshinI Satpathy from Odisha's Balasore district. Her husband Prashant Kumar Satpathy was among those killed.

"I am managing to somehow survive, because after he left, everything is gone - the happiness of my home and all the happiness in my life," she said, adding that the government provided Rs 20 lakh as financial assistance but other promises, including a government job and support for her children's education, are yet to be fulfilled.

In Kochi, Arathi R Menon, whose father N Ramachandran, was killed, addressed a memorial meeting to say that she was proud of India's strong response to terrorism. "While standing here after one year, I feel that Bharath has given a stronger reply. The world is also aware about it," she told reporters.

In Karnal, Haryana, Rajesh Narwal, the father of 26-year-old naval officer Vinay Narwal whose bullet-riddled body became the abiding image of the tragedy, said the family is still grappling with the tragedy.

"Though we continue to live as we must, life truly ended for us the day we received this devastating news," he said.

Vinay Narwal, just 26 years old, and his wife of six days had gone to Pahalgam for their honeymoon.

Tourism Recovers Amidst Heightened Security

As the families of the victims begin to pick up the threads of their lives, in Jammu and Kashmir, the mood was determined.

Security was beefed up across the Valley, especially at tourist hotspots.

The union territory's economy took a hit with the exodus of tourists and many tourist hubs being closed.

It is slowly beginning to change with places now opening following rigorous security audits.

"The security arrangements are great. It does not feel like Pahalgam was the scene of those gory images we saw on TV last year," said Vishal Ketkar from Maharashtra who travelled to Pahalgam for a holiday.

At the newly erected memorial in Pahalgam town, six kilometres from Baisaran, and nearby selfie points, tourists paused to pay their respects before continuing with their sightseeing.

The April 22, 2025 strike led to a wave of anguish and public defiance, the first in the Valley's 30-year history of militancy with thousands of people from all walks of life holding rallies and candle marches to express their outrage.

Messages of Resilience and Hope

For Narendra Pari from Mumbai, now on his third trip to Kashmir, the public protests were a powerful message to the rest of the country.

Jayishree Patel from Gujarat, who was on her eighth visit to the Valley, said visiting Pahalgam was a moral decision.

"Kashmir relies on tourism. It is the Switzerland of India, and it remains beautiful and safe," she added.

"I've been here twice in the last month. To people around the world: don't worry, it is safe," said Mohammed Fadli from Malaysia.

A fan of Bollywood movies, Fadli said he has watched many Hindi movies, including "Bajrangi Bhaijan" shot in the Valley.

"I wanted to see Munni (a child artist from the movie), but she's gone."

Asif Iqbal Burza, managing director of Ahad Hotels and Resorts, thanked the people from rest of the country for coming back to their favourite destinations despite inhuman attack last year.

"The people of the rest of the country are sending strong messages to enemies who wanted to disrupt the peace and create a communal divide," he said.

Added Pahalgam Pony Association president Abdul Waheed, "The murder of innocents is the murder of all humanity."

The road to recovery isn't easy.

While the footfall of tourists had increased, economic recovery remains an uphill task as many pony owners and local vendors, who previously earned up to Rs 1,800 daily, are now struggling to make Rs 200 as key sightseeing spots remain restricted, said Waheed.

The Pahalgam attack was one of the deadliest in recent years targeting tourists in the region. The incident led to a temporary decline in tourism, impacting the local economy, which is heavily reliant on visitors. Increased security measures have been implemented to restore confidence and encourage tourists to return to the valley.