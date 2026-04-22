India Vows To Fight Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack Anniversary

On the anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian leaders reaffirm their unwavering commitment to combating terrorism with a firm and decisive approach.

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Union ministers commemorate the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, reaffirming India's commitment to fighting terrorism.

Home Minister Amit Shah emphasises India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and those who harbour it.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights India's firm and decisive response to cross-border terrorism.

India carried out Operation Sindoor as a retaliatory military offensive against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Union ministers on Wednesday paid tributes to those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on its first anniversary, reaffirming India's resolve to combat terrorism with a firm and zero-tolerance policy.

Union home minister Amit Shah said the country continues to grieve the loss while remaining steadfast in its fight against terror.

"On this day, we solemnly remember the innocent lives we lost in the horrific Pahalgam terror attack last year. The grief and pain of losing our people still remain in the heart of every Indian.

"Terrorism is the greatest enemy of humanity, against which we must stand united to fight and defeat. India will continue its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and those who harbour it," he said in a post on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the nation will not forget the victims and underscored the government's strong response to terrorism.

"Remembering and paying my heartfelt tributes to the innocent people who lost their lives in the cowardly terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. We will never forget those wounds inflicted on our nation," he said.

"India has endured decades of cross-border terror, but today our response is firm, decisive and unwavering. Through determined action, we have demonstrated that any attempt to harm our people or disrupt our unity will be met with strength and clarity," he added.

India's Strong Stance Against Terrorism

BJP national president Nitin Nabin also paid homage to the victims, asserting that the nation remains resolute against terrorism and "will never bow before any form of terrorism."

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said the country stands united in remembrance and solidarity with the victims' families.

"We stand with the bereaved families in solidarity and strength. As a nation, India stands united -- firm in resolve, unwavering in spirit, and resolute against all forms of terror," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India's firm resolve against terrorism.

"Join the nation in remembering the victims of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, which took place this day last year. India stands steadfast in its resolve to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he said.

Remembering The Pahalgam Attack

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remembered the attack as a "painful reminder of the human cost of terrorism" and said it "marked a turning point" in India's resolve against terrorism.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar said, "The people of the country will never forget this cowardly murder of killing their loved ones in Pahalgam."

Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out an attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on this day last year, killing 26 innocent people, mostly tourists from across India.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, India carried out a retaliatory military offensive against Pakistan named Operation Sindoor, in which Indian armed forces destroyed military and terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

The Pahalgam attack, claimed by Lashkar-e-Taiba, targeted tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. In response to the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India has long maintained a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, advocating for international cooperation to combat it.