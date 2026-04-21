A year after Pahalgam attack, families still await closure

One year after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, victims' families share their harrowing experiences, ongoing struggles with trauma, and their fight for justice and recognition.

IMAGE: The site of the terrorist attack on tourists in Baisaran near Pahalgam in Anantnag district, on April 24, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters



Key Points Families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack mark the first anniversary, still grappling with trauma and grief.

Asavari Jagdale, daughter of a victim, recounts the horrific experience and the ongoing psychological impact on her and her mother.

Victims' families are seeking recognition and support, including the status of martyrs for those killed in the attack.

Despite personal hardship, families are choosing to mark the anniversary with acts of charity and remembrance.

Asavari Jagdale is committed to pursuing justice for her father and other victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Two days ago, a notification from a social media platform popped up on Asavari Jagdale's phone about a joyful and happy snap of her family's trip from Pune to Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir exactly one year ago.

While for most people these digital reminders are a source of nostalgia, for Asavari, they were a haunting glimpse of her world collapsing in the Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam.

"Whenever we speak about that day, it feels like we are reliving it," a visibly emotional Asavari told PTI.

"It's not a memory of the past, it plays out in front of us even now," she said.

April 22 marks the first anniversary of the tourists who fell victim to a premeditated act of terror in Pahalgam.

The scenic Baisaran meadows, supposed to serve as a perfect backdrop for clicking pictures, turned into a massacre scene that led to the killing of 26 people, including Asavari's father Santosh Jagdale and his best friend Kaustubh Ganbote.

Remembering The Pahalgam Terror Attack

Terming April 22 of last year as her 'black day', Asavari's mother Pragati broke down while recalling the incident.

"We were all happy, taking pictures at Baisaran Valley when suddenly gunshots were heard. Within moments, terrorists targeted my husband, his friend Kaustubh Ganbote, and other unarmed Hindu tourists on the basis of religion and killed them," said Pragati Jagdale.

"I saw my husband and his friend being killed in front of my eyes. The incident has deeply scarred my psyche and it is not possible to forget that trauma," she said.

Asavari said she and her mother continue to suffer from anxiety, disturbed sleep and heightened fear, especially at sudden loud sounds.

"If there is a loud noise, even something like firecrackers, we panic - wondering whether it is another attack. There is always a sense of fear, even around strangers. It has changed the way we live," she said.

Despite counselling and medical support over the past year, the psychological scars remain deep.

"I don't think any treatment can erase this memory or reduce its intensity. It will stay with us for life," she added.

The Fight For Justice And Support

Asavari said, "On April 19, Snapchat showed a memory from our trip from Pune to Jammu and Kashmir. We wondered that if we had missed our flight or had something else happened before the journey leading to its cancellation, the incident might not have taken place."

In the wake of her father's death, the state government provided a job to Asavari. In March this year, she was appointed as an administrative officer with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and is currently undergoing training.

She, however, said the family's emotional toll was compounded by an arduous struggle to secure a job in the aftermath of the tragedy.

"There were times when we were given evasive responses regarding the job. My mother broke down once, saying we should give up because it felt like we were begging. That feeling of having lost a loved one and still having to fight is something I cannot forget," Asavari said.

She said it was only after sustained efforts and intervention at higher levels that the process moved forward.

While she acknowledged the job as crucial support, Asavari said many other affected families are still awaiting similar assistance.

Remembering The Victims

Expressing concern for other victims' families, Asavari said not every family has the same support system or ability to fight.

"It is the responsibility of the government to ensure all affected families are taken care of," she said.

Asavari, who has been in touch with other victims' families, including that of Shubham Dwivedi from Kanpur, said a common concern is the lack of recognition and support.

"They have also demanded that the victims be accorded the status of martyrs so their sacrifice is remembered," she said.

On the first anniversary of the attack, the Jagdale family has chosen to mark the day quietly through acts of charity rather than holding any formal event.

"We performed the rituals as per tradition earlier. On April 22, we will donate food grains and essentials to an old-age home and an organisation working for the poor," she said.

Asavari added that she has resolved to donate a portion of her salary every month in her father's memory.

"It is a way of keeping his name alive and helping those in need," she said.

She said the probe into the Pahalgam attack is ongoing and that she is ready to testify whenever summoned by the agencies.

"Whatever it takes, I will stand for justice for my father and other victims," she said.

But for her and her mother, healing remains a distant prospect. "We will carry this with us for life," she said.

Kunal Ganbote, son of Kaustubh Ganbote, said he and his mother have been grappling with trauma over the past year.

"The horrific images refuse to fade from my mother's mind. She is still in shock. It has been one year, but we are still coming to terms with it," said Kunal, who is continuing his father's traditional snacks business.

"I was also offered a government job, but I refused as I wanted to carry forward the business started by my father. Despite the psychological hardships, we have managed to continue it, and that is a fitting tribute to him," he said.

The Ganbote family is also planning to donate to the needy on the first anniversary of the Pahalgam attack.

The Pahalgam attack targeted unarmed tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the ongoing security challenges in the region.

Such attacks can have a significant impact on tourism and the local economy, as well as fostering fear and insecurity among residents.

The demand for martyr status reflects a desire for recognition of the victims' sacrifice and the need for continued support for affected families.