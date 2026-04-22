India will never bow to terror: PM on Pahalgam attack anniversary

Modi reaffirms India's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism on the anniversary of the Pahalgam attack, honouring victims and vowing to never yield to terror.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points PM Modi commemorates the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Modi asserts India's firm stance against all forms of terrorism.

The Prime Minister expresses solidarity with the families of the victims.

Lashkar-e-Taiba was responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

India retaliated with Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that India will never bow to any form of terror and the heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed.

The Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out an attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on this day last year, killing 26 innocent people, mostly tourists from across India.

Remembering the Victims of the Pahalgam Attack

"Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

The Prime Minister said his thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss.

India's Resolve Against Terrorism

"As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed," he said.

Operation Sindoor: India's Retaliation

After the Pahalgam terror attack, India carried out a retaliatory military offensive against Pakistan named Operation Sindoor, in which Indian armed forces destroyed military and terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

The Pahalgam attack targeted tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the ongoing threat of terrorism in the region. India has historically maintained a firm stance against cross-border terrorism, advocating for international cooperation to combat such threats. Operation Sindoor was a direct response to the attack, demonstrating India's willingness to take decisive action against terrorist infrastructure.