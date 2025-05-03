Desperate attempt to whip up tensions: India on Pak's missile test

India considers Pakistan's test launch of a ballistic missile on Saturday amid escalating tensions between the two countries over the Pahalgam terror attack as a "blatant" act of "provocation", people familiar with the matter said.

IMAGE: Pakistan test-fires the Abdali surface-to-surface ballistic missile that has a range of 450 km. Photograph: X

The Pakistani military said it carried out the launch of the Abdali surface-to-surface ballistic missile that has a range of 450 km.

It is learnt that Islamabad provided prior information to New Delhi about its plan to carry out the missile test as mandated under laid down obligations and norms.

"The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features," the Pakistan army said in a statement.

The missile launch was part of "Exercise INDUS", it said but did not provide any details about the exercise.

The people cited above described the missile test as a "blatant act of provocation".

It is a "desperate attempt to whip up "tensions" with India, they said.

There is no official reaction by India on the Pakistani missile test.

Tensions between India and Pakistan are escalating following last week's dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.

Many global powers including the US and European Union have called on both sides to de-escalate tensions while unequivocally condemning the terror strike.

The people cited above also said that Pakistan has been frantically issuing naval warnings, ramping up naval drills in the Arabian Sea, and indulged in continuous ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir since the April 22 terror attack.

India has already asserted that the "perpetrators, backers and planners" of the terror attack must be brought to justice.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the terror attack, according to government sources.

The prime minister affirmed that it is a national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism, they said after the meeting.

India on April 23 announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operation land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the attack.

In response, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries.

In fresh punitive measures, India imposed a complete ban on imports of all goods from Pakistan with immediate effect on the grounds of national security and public policy. New Delhi also suspended all postal services from Pakistan and banned entry of Pakistani-flagged ships at Indian ports.