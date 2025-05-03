HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pahalgam attack: India bans Pak PM Sharif's official YouTube channel

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 03, 2025 01:31 IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's official YouTube Channel has been banned in India.

IMAGE: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right)welcomes External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar at the venue of the SCO Summit, in Islamabad, October 16, 2024. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

When searched for his account, YouTube displayed an error message.

The message reads, "This content is unavailable in the country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order. For more details about government removal requests, please visit the Google Transparency Report."

 

Earlier, following the ban of YouTube handles, the Instagram handles of the current as well as former Pakistan cricketers have also been witheld in India on Friday.

The list of players whose social media handles were withheld in the country included Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Shoaib Akhtar, and many more.

Earlier, Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Basit Ali, and Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube channels were also banned in India following the terror attack.

On the recommendation of the Union ministry of home affairs, the government of India on Monday banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content and false and misleading information against the country, Army and the security agencies, as per government sources.

The list of other banned YouTube channels from Pakistan included prominent names such as Dawn News, SAMAA TV, ARY News, BOL News, and Geo News, among others.

Other YouTube channels are Irsha Bhatti, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, SAMAA Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Sirazi, Mujeeb Farooq, Suno Newz and Razi Naama.

This news comes amid rising tensions with Pakistan in the backdrop of the tragic terror incident on April 22, where 26 people lost their lives near the Baisaran Meadow, a popular tourist destination in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir.

This attack marks one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans. (ANI)

 

