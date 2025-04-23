Pahalgam attack: What Putin, Trump, Netanyahu said

United States President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were among world leaders who condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people, expressing solidarity with India.

IMAGE: A tourist sits on the banks of Dal Lake with her belongings as she waits for transport to leave for Srinagar airport, following the attack in Pahalgam, on April 23, 2025. Photograph: Sanna Irshad Mattoo/Reuters

In a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of the 'heinous attack'.

He 'conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir,' Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

'India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror,' said the post.

In an earlier post on Truth Social, Trump said, 'Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism.'

'We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!' he added.

In a communication to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, Putin extended condolences over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and said the 'brutal crime' has no justification whatsoever and its perpetrators will face a deserved punishment.

He expressed 'sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam whose victims were civilians -- citizens of various countries'.

Putin reiterated Russia's commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

'Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured,' he added.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres also strongly condemned the 'armed attack' in Pahalgam, stressing that attacks against civilians are unacceptable under any circumstances.

'The Secretary-General strongly condemns the armed attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April, in which at least 28 people were killed,' Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General, said.

Guterres offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the victims.

'The Secretary-General stresses attacks against civilians are unacceptable under any circumstances,' Dujarric said.

Terrorists opened fire on Tuesday at a famed meadow near Pahalgam town in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group.

Prime Minister Modi, who had arrived in Saudi Arabia on a two-day visit earlier in the day, cut short his visit and departed for New Delhi on Tuesday night following the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu took to X and said he was 'deeply saddened by the barbaric terrorist attack' that killed and injured dozens of innocents.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims & their families. Israel stands with India in its fight against terrorism," he said.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was 'deeply saddened' by the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and expressed solidarity with the affected families, the injured, the government, and the entire Indian people.

The attack came during US Vice President J D Vance's maiden visit to India.

Vance posted his condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack.

'Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack,' he posted on X.

In a post on X, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said his country was 'deeply saddened' by the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.

'Deeply saddened by the heinous terror attack on tourists in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Israel stands united with India in the fight against terror,' he said.

In a post on X, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas also condemned the attack.

'I condemn today's heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed many innocent lives. Our deep condolences go to the victims, their families and the people of India. The EU stands firm against terrorism.'

The German Foreign Office called it a "brutal attack" and said there is 'no justification for the killing of innocent people'.

'Germany stands with India in these difficult hours. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims,' it said in a post on X.

In a statement, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the terrorist attack.

It affirmed that the UAE 'expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law'.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of India, and the families of the victims of this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

In a post on X, the Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack and condoled the loss of lives.

'Sri Lanka strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.

'Sri Lanka stands in firm solidarity with the Government and people of India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We reiterate our unwavering commitment to regional peace and security,' it said.