I asked terrorists to kill me too, but they said...: K'taka bizman's wife

I asked terrorists to kill me too, but they said...: K'taka bizman's wife

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 22, 2025 21:25 IST

A businessman from Shivamogga district in Karnataka was shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, his family said.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives to assess security situation, in Srinagar, April 22, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

Manjunath Rao (47), hailing from Vijayanagar in Shivamogga district, had gone to Pahalgam with his wife Pallavi and son Abhijaya.

"My husband was shot dead by terrorists in front of our eyes," Pallavai told local news channels in Karnataka over the phone.

 

She further said that she asked the terrorists to kill her as well, to which they replied that she should be alive to convey the message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled Manjunath Rao's demise and assured all support to his family.

According to senior officials, several tourists were killed and at least 20 were injured when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town.

"I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, J&K. Kannadigas are among the victims of this shocking incident. Upon receiving the news, I convened an emergency meeting and reviewed the situation with the Chief Secretary and senior police officials. I have also spoken to the Resident Commissioner in Delhi," Siddaramaiah said on 'X'.

He said following his directions, two teams -- one of senior officers and another of police personnel -- have been dispatched to J-K.

An adventure team from the Sports Department, led by Commissioner Chethan, is also en route.

"We are closely monitoring the developments. All necessary support will be extended. Please be assured, the Government of Karnataka stands firmly with those affected," the chief minister said.

One of the family members of Manjunath said, "We have not informed Manjunath's mother yet. We don't know how we will tell her."

Neighbours, relatives, and friends made a beeline to meet the bereaved family.

Source: PTI
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
