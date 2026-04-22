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Pahalgam Attack Anniversary: Security Across Kashmir

By UMAR GANIE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 22, 2026 14:29 IST

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Heightened security was imposed across Kashmir on the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Forces remain on alert as the nation remembers 26 victims of the deadly assault in Baisaran meadows.

 

Security deployment Kashmir

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard at a checkpoint in Kashmir as vigilance is heightened on the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

Key Points

  • Security has been intensified across Kashmir on the first anniversary of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.
  • The April 22, 2025 attack in Baisaran meadow killed 25 tourists and a local pony operator.
  • Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at key tourist spots and sensitive locations.
  • Authorities remain on high alert to prevent any subversive activity during the anniversary period.

Patrol in Kashmir streets

IMAGE: Security forces patrol a street in Kashmir as part of heightened surveillance measures across the region.

 

Heightened Vigil Across Tourist Hubs

Security at tourist site

IMAGE: Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at important places, including tourist resorts, across Kashmir on the first anniversary of the deadly terror attack.

 

Forces Guard Key Locations

Checkpoint inspection

IMAGE: Vehicles are checked at a security checkpoint as part of preventive measures across the valley.

 

Checks Intensified Across Valley

Armed patrol deployment

IMAGE: On April 22, 2025, a dastardly terrorist attack ripped through the quaint Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 tourists and a local pony-ride operator.

 

Security Presence Strengthened

Security forces watch

IMAGE: Security personnel remain stationed at strategic points to ensure public safety.

 

Anniversary Marked With Alertness

Security near marketplace

IMAGE: Security deployment near a marketplace reflects heightened alertness across civilian areas.

 

Forces on patrol

IMAGE: Patrol units move through public spaces as part of ongoing surveillance operations.

 

Security barricades

IMAGE: Barricades and checkpoints have been set up across sensitive zones in Kashmir.

 

Security personnel alert

IMAGE: Security personnel remain vigilant as the region marks one year since the Pahalgam terror attack.

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

UMAR GANIE

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