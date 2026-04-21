Pahalgam Memorial Honours Terror Attack Victims

A memorial in Pahalgam stands as a tribute to the victims of last year's terror attack, even as increased security measures aim to reassure tourists and revive Kashmir's vital tourism sector.

Key Points A memorial has been erected in Pahalgam to commemorate the victims of last year's terror attack.

Security has been beefed up across Kashmir ahead of the first anniversary of the attack.

The terror attack had a severe impact on the region's tourism industry, a key part of the local economy.

Tourists are returning to Pahalgam, expressing confidence in the security arrangements and local hospitality.

The Jammu and Kashmir government convened a special session to express shock and resolve to fight against nefarious designs.

A memorial has been erected in the hill resort of Pahalgam as a sombre tribute to the 25 tourists and a local ponywallah who lost their lives in a brutal terror attack last year, even as authorities beefed up security across Kashmir ahead of first anniversary.

The April 22 attack not only sent shockwaves across Jammu and Kashmir but also dealt a severe blow to the region's tourism industry- a key pillar of the local economy- which is now showing signs of revival following sustained efforts by the National Conference government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

NIA Investigation and Public Response

Although all three Pakistani terrorists involved in the massacre were eliminated by security forces in a gunfight in the Srinagar hills three months later, the probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) continued even as it filed a chargesheet in mid-December against seven accused, including the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), its proxy The Resistance Front (TRF), and a handler operating from across the border.

In an unprecedented response, people across Kashmir had taken to the streets in protest, marking one of the first such large scale public demonstrations against terror attack in over three decades.

Government Resolution and Memorial Construction

In a significant political gesture, the Jammu and Kashmir government on April 28, 2025 convened a special session of the Legislative Assembly which unanimously passed a resolution to express shock and anguish over the Pahalgam attack and resolved to fight resolutely to defeat the nefarious designs to disturb communal harmony and hinder progress in the Union Territory.

A memorial built of black marble, bearing the names of the 26 victims, was constructed along the banks of the Lidder river, standing a solemn reminder of the terror attack that took place in the meadows of Baisaran valley.

Tourism Revival and Tourist Confidence

A year on, the site draws a large number of tourists, many of whom refuse to let fear define their travel choices. Some visitors also spoke highly of the security arrangements and the hospitality of the locals.

"What had to happen has already happened. But if we choose not to visit this place now, that would be wrong. In India, almost every household nurtures a dream...I hail from Assam-we too share that dream of visiting Kashmir," Navojit Sarkar, a tourist, told PTI.

Sarkar along with a sizeable number of tourists from different parts of the country is currently camping in the hill resort of Pahalgam, reflecting a steady return of visitors to the popular destination.

Despite the shadow of last year's attack, tourists have continued to arrive, with many expressing confidence in the prevailing security arrangements and the region's hospitality.

"We did not face any issues at all-there was never a moment of trouble or discomfort during our stay. The people of Kashmir have been exceptionally warm and helpful; they interacted with us with kindness and ensured we felt welcome at every step.

"From small gestures of guidance to genuine hospitality, the experience has been reassuring and memorable," Ankur Maheshwari, a tourist from Punjab, said.

Positive Tourist Experiences and Security Measures

Dropadi Rawat, a middle-aged visitor from Lucknow, said she and her companions had a positive experience, noting that they were not afraid and felt confident travelling as Indians.

She remarked that they were deeply impressed by the overall atmosphere and would gladly visit the place repeatedly.

"We would like to tell other travellers to definitely visit this place and experience it for themselves-it is truly wonderful and reassuring. We felt very comfortable throughout our stay, with strong security arrangements and a very pleasant environment, which made our experience thoroughly enjoyable in every respect," Rawat said.

The administration has deployed additional police and paramilitary personnel in and around Pahalgam, with intensified checking at multiple points and heightened surveillance to ensure a peaceful commemoration.

Senior officials said all necessary arrangements have been put in place for the event, which is expected to be attended by several politicians, civil society members, families of the victims, and local representatives.

Post terror attack, many tourism stakeholders said the industry has shown signs of revival in recent months, aided by sustained outreach and promotional efforts spearheaded by Chief Minister Abdullah, who also holds the tourism portfolio.

The attack targeted tourists in the Baisaran valley near Pahalgam, a popular destination in Jammu and Kashmir. Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terror group, has been implicated in previous attacks in the region. Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been working to maintain peace and stability in the region.