News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Owaisi summoned over pro-Palestine slogan in Parliament

Owaisi summoned over pro-Palestine slogan in Parliament

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 24, 2024 14:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A court in Bareilly has directed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen supremo Asaduddin Owaisi to appear before it over a plea that claimed he had violated the Constitution by raising a slogan hailing Palestine in Parliament.

IMAGE: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks in the Lok Sabha. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

Lawyer Virendra Gupta filed a petition against Owaisi over the AIMIM leader voicing support for Palestine during his oath-taking ceremony in Parliament.

Gupta said in his plea that the five-time MP had violated constitutional and legal beliefs.

 

He told reporters on Tuesday that a petition was filed in the MP/MLA court on July 12 but it was rejected.

Gupta then filed a revision petition in the court of the district judge.

District Judge Sudhir allowed the petition and issued a notice to Owaisi on Saturday, asking him to appear before the court on January 7.

Gupta said he was hurt by Owaisi's slogan.

His slogan was against the Constitution, he added.

Owaisi took oath as Hyderabad MP on June 25.

After his oath-taking ceremony, he had hailed the conflict-hit West Asian country from the podium.

The chairman later ordered the remarks to be expunged.

Owaisi had justified his slogan after he came out of the House and told reporters there was nothing wrong in him saying 'Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Owaisi draws parallel between Tirupati and Waqf boards
Owaisi draws parallel between Tirupati and Waqf boards
Am I a spokesperson of Babar or Aurangzeb?: Owaisi
Am I a spokesperson of Babar or Aurangzeb?: Owaisi
VHP threatens to sue Owaisi for Ram Temple remark
VHP threatens to sue Owaisi for Ram Temple remark
How To Apply For 100% MBBS Scholarship
How To Apply For 100% MBBS Scholarship
Rohit trusts trio to deliver in Boxing Day Test
Rohit trusts trio to deliver in Boxing Day Test
5 Exercises To Get In Shape For 2025
5 Exercises To Get In Shape For 2025
Like Kareena's Frozen Face?
Like Kareena's Frozen Face?
More like this
When PM visits Arab nations...: Owaisi on 'vote jihad'
When PM visits Arab nations...: Owaisi on 'vote jihad'
At LS oath-taking Owaisi says 'Jai ....!', expunged
At LS oath-taking Owaisi says 'Jai ....!', expunged

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances