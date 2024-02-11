News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Am I a spokesperson of Babar or Aurangzeb?: Owaisi

Am I a spokesperson of Babar or Aurangzeb?: Owaisi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 11, 2024 11:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday asked whether the Modi government is only for "Hindutva" and said the Babri Masjid will remain at the place where it was built.

Participating in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and the consecration ceremony on January 22, Owaisi said today 17 crore Muslims of India are feeling alienated and the country does not need "Baba Modi".

"Is the current government a government for a particular community? Is it a government only for Hindutva?" Owaisi said.

 

The light of Indian democracy is at its dimmest today, he said, adding "Babri Masjid remains and will remain where it was."

WATCH: Is the government only for Hindutva, asks Asaduddin Owaisi 

The AIMIM MP from Hyderabad further said, "Am I a spokesperson of Babar, Jinnah or Aurangzeb? I respect Maryada Purushottam Ram, but I will continue to hate Nathuram Godse."

"Today the country does not need Baba Modi. I want to ask when the government replies to this debate will it focus on 140 crore Indians or only the Hindutva population?" he said.

He said the government through its actions is sending a message to the Muslims as to whether it wants to save its own life or want to pursue justice.

"I will continue to do my work staying within the framework of Constitution," Owaisi said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ram Temple: Modi Eyes Big Gains
Ram Temple: Modi Eyes Big Gains
When Was Ram Mandir Project Not Political?
When Was Ram Mandir Project Not Political?
Unveiling Of Temple Is Well Timed...
Unveiling Of Temple Is Well Timed...
Had EVMs been there today...: Pakistan President
Had EVMs been there today...: Pakistan President
Don't eat if your parents don't vote for me: Sena MLA
Don't eat if your parents don't vote for me: Sena MLA
BJP got Rs 1300 cr via electoral bonds, Cong got...
BJP got Rs 1300 cr via electoral bonds, Cong got...
10 BJP men held for attack on scribe Wagle
10 BJP men held for attack on scribe Wagle
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Discussion on Ram temple begins in Lok Sabha

Discussion on Ram temple begins in Lok Sabha

'There must have been 1 lakh people inside Ram Mandir'

'There must have been 1 lakh people inside Ram Mandir'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances