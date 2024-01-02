VHP threatens to sue Owaisi for remark on Ram Temple

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international joint general secretary Surendra Jain on Tuesday warned All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his comment on the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to ANI, Surendra Jain said that the way he (Owaisi) repeatedly criticises the verdict given by the Supreme Court on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi also comes under the ambit of contempt of the Supreme Court.

"I want to warn leaders like Owaisi not to provoke the people of Muslim community again and again, they are pushing muslim society towards such a dark alley whose end does not lead to development," he added.

Jain further told ANI, "I condemn Owaisi's statement and we have asked our legal cell team to see whether his statement is going beyond the legal limits, going beyond the limits of the Constitution and violating the law. If such is found, then now we can also consider legal action against these leaders."

"As the construction of the grand temple of Shri Ram at the birthplace of Shri Ram is moving towards completion, the frustration of some Muslim leaders like Owaisi is increasing rapidly and they are becoming even more frustrated when they see that a large section of Muslim society is preparing to welcome the grand temple. In frustration, they say such words which not only inciting a section of the Muslim society against the Hindus but also instigating them against the government," he added.

As the inauguration of the Ram Temple is nearing, Owaisi has appealed to the youth of the Muslim community to be watchful of the activities done by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre and said that masjids in the country should remain inhabited.

With reference to Babri Masjid, Owaisi said that the place where the holy Quran was recited for the past 500 years is not in their hands anymore.

"Young people, I am telling you, we have lost our Masjid and you are seeing what is being done there. Don't you have pain in your hearts?" Owaisi said at a programme in Bhavnagar.

The AIMIM chief further stated that young Muslims have to remain alert and united.

"Maintain your support and strength. Keep your mosques populated. It may happen that these Masjids are taken away from us. I hope the young man of today who will be the old man of tomorrow will keep his eyes ahead and think hard about how he can help himself, his family, his city, and his neighbourhood. Unity is a strength, unity is a blessing," Owaisi added.