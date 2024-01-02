News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » VHP threatens to sue Owaisi for remark on Ram Temple

VHP threatens to sue Owaisi for remark on Ram Temple

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: January 02, 2024 14:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international joint general secretary Surendra Jain on Tuesday warned All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his comment on the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

IMAGE: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing Muslim youth, Owaisi had said, "Young people, I am telling you, we have lost our Masjid and you are seeing what is being done there. Don't you have pain in your hearts?"

Speaking to ANI, Surendra Jain said that the way he (Owaisi) repeatedly criticises the verdict given by the Supreme Court on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi also comes under the ambit of contempt of the Supreme Court.

 

"I want to warn leaders like Owaisi not to provoke the people of Muslim community again and again, they are pushing muslim society towards such a dark alley whose end does not lead to development," he added.

Jain further told ANI, "I condemn Owaisi's statement and we have asked our legal cell team to see whether his statement is going beyond the legal limits, going beyond the limits of the Constitution and violating the law. If such is found, then now we can also consider legal action against these leaders."

"As the construction of the grand temple of Shri Ram at the birthplace of Shri Ram is moving towards completion, the frustration of some Muslim leaders like Owaisi is increasing rapidly and they are becoming even more frustrated when they see that a large section of Muslim society is preparing to welcome the grand temple. In frustration, they say such words which not only inciting a section of the Muslim society against the Hindus but also instigating them against the government," he added.

As the inauguration of the Ram Temple is nearing, Owaisi has appealed to the youth of the Muslim community to be watchful of the activities done by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre and said that masjids in the country should remain inhabited.

With reference to Babri Masjid, Owaisi said that the place where the holy Quran was recited for the past 500 years is not in their hands anymore.

"Young people, I am telling you, we have lost our Masjid and you are seeing what is being done there. Don't you have pain in your hearts?" Owaisi said at a programme in Bhavnagar.

The AIMIM chief further stated that young Muslims have to remain alert and united.

"Maintain your support and strength. Keep your mosques populated. It may happen that these Masjids are taken away from us. I hope the young man of today who will be the old man of tomorrow will keep his eyes ahead and think hard about how he can help himself, his family, his city, and his neighbourhood. Unity is a strength, unity is a blessing," Owaisi added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Light diyas at home, but...: Modi to Ram devotees
Light diyas at home, but...: Modi to Ram devotees
Yogi Inspects Ram Temple Construction
Yogi Inspects Ram Temple Construction
Will Ayodhya Be Top Tourist Destination?
Will Ayodhya Be Top Tourist Destination?
Focus on pacers as Rohit seeks redemption in 2nd Test
Focus on pacers as Rohit seeks redemption in 2nd Test
Series of quakes on New Year's day kill 48 in Japan
Series of quakes on New Year's day kill 48 in Japan
How Much Profit Will SBI Make in FY23?
How Much Profit Will SBI Make in FY23?
Kar sevaks held after 31 yrs, Sidda justifies arrest
Kar sevaks held after 31 yrs, Sidda justifies arrest
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SEE: Ram idol that will be consecrated in Ayodhya

SEE: Ram idol that will be consecrated in Ayodhya

Want To Be In Ayodhya? This Is What It Costs

Want To Be In Ayodhya? This Is What It Costs

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances